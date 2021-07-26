Fortnite Season 7 Live Event Countdown: Start date, timing, leaks, and everything we know so far

While Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is at its zenith, players are looking ahead towards the onset of Season 8. Fortnite's future looks incredibly bright and many are looking to get there already.

Although Season 8 is definitely on the horizon, Season 7 still has a month left. Here's everything about the end of Fortnite Season 7 and the beginning of Season 8 so far.

Fortnite Season 7 and 8 leaks and countdown

The countdown timer for the Season 7 live event will be a themed one. According to HYPEX, the timer will sometimes glitch into alien glyphs instead of numbers.

Here's the normal event countdown glitching to the aliens glyph countdown! (The time is just a placeholder) pic.twitter.com/SSlO85Jogy — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 24, 2021

The event countdown has not begun yet, but this is what it will look like for players. Another thing leaked is the Ariana Grande concert. While there's been no announcement for a date, leaks suggested that it would be in Season 7. So there is a finite amount of time left for the concert.

It is also believed that she will get skins, backblings and other cosmetics to accompany and market her in-game concert. Players can expect this concert and cosmetics to mirror what Fortnite did with Travis Scott and his in-game concert.

Ariana Grande will come to Fortnite! there will also be a concert! Heres a concept of hte ariana grande skin! pic.twitter.com/xT4DKaxnNj — Fortnite News (@Jim33666460) July 18, 2021

As for Season 8, it is expected to start in the middle of September. The end date for Season 7 is probably going to be September 12th or 13th, which sheds further light on when Season 8 might begin. With one of the biggest rumors being leaked, the possibility has gotten even stronger.

According to the leaks, Naruto will be part of the Season 8 battlepass. The iconic anime character has long been a requested and anticipated addition to Fortnite, and it appears the game is gearing up for a collaboration in Season 8.

Fortnite Naruto. Image via Sportskeeda

Rideable creatures and the return of Mechs are also leaked for the future, though they may be a part of a later season rather than the next. Still, with all these revelations, the future of Fortnite looks truly incredible.

That includes the future of Season 8, which is just on the horizon.

Fortnite Mech suit. Image via The Verge

Is Fortnite in its prime with these seasons?

