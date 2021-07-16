Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Leaks: Ariana Grande concert, Naruto skin, Mechs returning, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is over halfway through, but there's still plenty coming in the next four weeks or so. While Season 8 is set to feature a lot of changes, Epic Games is nowhere near finished with Season 7.

There have been some key leaks alleging some pretty insane stuff in the world of Fortnite that are yet to come. Here's everything that could be coming to the last half of Chapter 2 Season 7.

Fortnite Season 7 leaks

It's important to note that these are speculations, not confirmed and not guaranteed to happen. With that being said, the leaks suggest some pretty wild things.

WHAT?!?!? OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD



THE QUEEN?! THE SEVENS LOCATION?! IM CRYINGG



(THIS IS ALL POSTED FROM AN INSIDER WHOS GOTTEN S5 AND S6 CORRECT) pic.twitter.com/1FnvDqqQrb — TheRagingReaper (@theragingreaper) July 16, 2021

The source of these leaks is considered reliable and has gotten things correct in the past. The first thing leaked is a potential Ariana Grande live concert in Fortnite. This hasn't been done since Travis Scott, so this is a huge development if it turns out to be true. The pop singer is arguably more popular than Travis Scott and would draw a huge audience.

Ariana Grande. Image via Teen Vogue

The second thing potentially coming to Season 7 is more DC Comics characters. With the upcoming Suicide Squad movie, it makes total sense to collaborate and bring some of those characters into Fortnite. Many players have been pining for this exact thing.

The parent company of Epic Games is Tencent, which has rights to DC characters in another game... could we see DC characters coming to FORTNITE!?! pic.twitter.com/qbwSdbaMG3 — Miguel Lozada (@MLozada) April 26, 2018

The third big leak is that Naruto, one of the most highly anticipated additions, won't arrive until Season 8, and will likely be a part of the battle pass. Many fans have been calling for Naruto for a long time and he has been rumored for a while, too. Looks like they will have to wait a bit longer.

Fortnite will also potentially be teaming up with Stranger Things (not the first time they've done that) for something in the game called the Sideways. Stranger Things Season 4 is coming soon, so it makes sense.

Fortnite x Stranger Things. Image via CNET

Ridable monsters and mechs, which have been in Fortnite before, could be coming eventually as well. The Mech was one of the most polarizing items in Fortnite history, but ridable monsters would likely be a welcome addition.

