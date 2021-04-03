Top 5 most forgettable Fortnite collaborations

Fortnite fans have been subjected to a bunch of collaborations on the battle royale island, but some stand above others.

Some fans might even argue that Fortnite has seen way too many collaborations compared to the original content available in-game. There have been hunters like the Predator and the Mandalorian to iconic characters like Kratos and Master Chief.

Some of these collaborations have been extremely enjoyable and fun to play while the others, not so much.

Note : This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Most forgettable collaborations in Fortnite

Fortnite x Stranger Things

The gate has been opened.



Get the new Stranger Things set from the Item Shop now including the Chief Hopper and Demogorgon outfits and Vines Wrap! #FortniteXStrangerThings pic.twitter.com/q8OhyWnWdW — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 5, 2019

Despite being one of the most popular web series in recent times, the Stranger Things collaboration in Fortnite didn't exactly leave a mark on players.

Although the skins featured during this collaboration remain some of the most iconic skins in the game, many fans have forgotten about this collaboration since July 2019.

Fortnite x Michael Jordan

Unlock the heat.



Lace up in the Air Jordan I x Nike SB to take your game to the next level. #FortniteXJumpman pic.twitter.com/awufQwYwGr — Jordan (@Jumpman23) May 22, 2019

Introduced in May 2019, the FortniteXJumpman collaboration to promote Nike's Air Jordan series of shoes wasn't exactly the most successful of collaborations in Fortnite.

Apart from the exclusive skins featured in the bundle, this collaboration had very little to offer to players when it came to gameplay. This remains one of the easily forgettable collaborations in Fortnite.

Fortnite X Wreck it Ralph

Check yourself before you Wreck yourself.



The new Hot Marat emote is available now! pic.twitter.com/SvWEhkGDPs — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 24, 2018

Introduced back in November 2018, the Wreck it Ralph collaboration in Fortnite were limited to the Hot Marat emote and occasional appearances from Ralph at Risky Reels. Without any gameplay features or skins, this collaboration is still one of the most easily forgettable collaborations in Fortnite.

Fortnite X NFL

The National Football League and Epic Games joined hands to introduce exclusive NFL skins in Fortnite. Given that this was one of the first collaborations in Fortnite since November 2018, this collaboration didn't feature much of a story for players to enjoy.

With more skins and emotes making their way into the game over time, this collaboration has been forgotten by a lot of players.

Fortnite x Mayhem

In collaboration with Borderlands 3's Mayhem mode, the FortniteXMayhem event lacked content for players to enjoy. Apart from the introduction of the Pandora Rift Zone near Paradise Palms, there was nothing else for players to participate in.

Needless to say, the two exclusive skins were definitely not enough to please the community's expectations. Many players ultimately forgot about this collaboration in Fortnite.