Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: New teaser showcases weapon charm, consumable, and alien weapon

A brand new teaser has just been dropped for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. While the teaser doesn't say much, three distinct objects can be made out. There is no official word yet about what these are; however, it can be assumed that they will all be usable items in-game.

Starting from the left side, the small Fishstick figure could perhaps be a weapon charm or a small toy. There is a small carton of milk in the middle with Agent Jone's picture on the side. Finally, to the extreme left, it appears to be some sort of futuristic crossbow.

Catalog Entry #437-887



The creatures of the Island seem to use this strange, flimsy holding device to consume their… bone modification liquid?



Fascinating indeed.



Full data upload - 6.8.2021 pic.twitter.com/VJjBro5Jja — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 5, 2021

Note: All observations made regarding the objects are subject to change as the new season goes lives

Items showcased in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 teaser

Weapon Charm/Toys

As the battle royale genre has soared in popularity, developers have tried to provide cosmetics for every aspect of the player's character. By the looks of it, players are finally getting weapons charms in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

Weapon charms would be good though since they’d be a lot more visible than wraps. — Chris (@invadergold123) June 5, 2021

On the flip side; however, there is a possibility that players will be getting new in-game toys. It's unknown at the moment and will likely stay that way until the season begins.

New consumable item

By the looks of it, the milk carton could perhaps be a brand new consumable item for players in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. However, the reason why there is a picture of Agent Jones on the side is unknown.

does it say missing? 👀 pic.twitter.com/BKQESmrXEY — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) June 5, 2021

It could be related to the storyline or simply added as a decoration. Another possibility is that this could somehow be related to the possible collaboration between Fortnite and Oreo Cookie.

Futuristic crossbow

As mentioned before, in previous leaks and from HYPEX, Primal weapons will be vaulted towards the end of Season 6. The new Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 teasers provide the first clues on the new weapons players will be getting.

Judging by the design, it looks like some sort of alien Crossbow. Given the fact that primal weapons have been vaulted, this would be the first clue of the weapons to come in the new season.

All Primal weapons will be removed from the game next season! We will probably get new weapons, because this season is Primal theme, next season is Aliens so we will get new weapons next season!



Via: @HYPEX pic.twitter.com/nG2i3r2Ptl — kiwiroyale | Fortnite leaks & news👽🛸(12🎂) (@kiwiroyaleleaks) June 3, 2021

While it's not much of an upgrade from Bows, perhaps Epic Games will introduce numerous types of Crossbows over the course of the season. Each with its own unique look and attack type.

