Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: New teaser showcases weapon charm, consumable, and alien weapon

A brand new teaser has just been dropped for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. While the teaser doesn't say much, three distinct objects can be made out. There is no official word yet about what these are; however, it can be assumed that they will all be usable items in-game.
Starting from the left side, the small Fishstick figure could perhaps be a weapon charm or a small toy. There is a small carton of milk in the middle with Agent Jone's picture on the side. Finally, to the extreme left, it appears to be some sort of futuristic crossbow.
Note: All observations made regarding the objects are subject to change as the new season goes lives
Items showcased in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 teaser
Weapon Charm/Toys
As the battle royale genre has soared in popularity, developers have tried to provide cosmetics for every aspect of the player's character. By the looks of it, players are finally getting weapons charms in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.
On the flip side; however, there is a possibility that players will be getting new in-game toys. It's unknown at the moment and will likely stay that way until the season begins.
New consumable item
By the looks of it, the milk carton could perhaps be a brand new consumable item for players in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. However, the reason why there is a picture of Agent Jones on the side is unknown.
It could be related to the storyline or simply added as a decoration. Another possibility is that this could somehow be related to the possible collaboration between Fortnite and Oreo Cookie.
Futuristic crossbow
As mentioned before, in previous leaks and from HYPEX, Primal weapons will be vaulted towards the end of Season 6. The new Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 teasers provide the first clues on the new weapons players will be getting.
Judging by the design, it looks like some sort of alien Crossbow. Given the fact that primal weapons have been vaulted, this would be the first clue of the weapons to come in the new season.
While it's not much of an upgrade from Bows, perhaps Epic Games will introduce numerous types of Crossbows over the course of the season. Each with its own unique look and attack type.
