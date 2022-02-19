Fortnite Black Knight skin is getting a female variant with a catty surprise

The Black Knight skin is one of the best Fortnite skins in the game. It was introduced in Chapter 1 Season 2, making it one of the oldest skins. Over the years, it has maintained its rarity as it is a battle pass exclusive and has never made it into the Item Shop.

Now, a skin variant will likely be coming to the game. Players hoping to grab the Black Knight skin after all this time will have to continue waiting, but a female cat variant might suffice.

Black Knight skin getting a female cat variant in Fortnite soon

According to ShiinaBR, a popular leaker in the Fortnite community, a new skin has been discovered in the game files. It's called Knight Cat, but that's essentially all the information uncovered so far.

The encrypted Uncharted file is containing a folder with the name "Pickaxe_Knight_Cat_Female" It seems that a female "Knight Cat" outfit is currently in the works!

There is a folder with the file labeled "Pickaxe_Knight_Cat_Female," which gives players an image of what to expect. Since it is a Knight skin, that's the basis for the skin's appearance.

There have only been a few Knight skins in Fortnite, including the Black and Red Knight. Since it's also female and cat, players can look at the final version of Lynx for inspiration as to what it might look like, too.

The cat stage of the Lynx skin (Image via Epic Games)

One Reddit commenter pointed out that it may be for the upcoming The Batman film. It could be for Catwoman, given that Batman is the Dark Knight. It's all just speculation, though.

No images have been released yet, but it will likely be a very popular skin as long as it's not a complete flop. Lynx has been a fan favorite for some time and the Black Knight is one of the most coveted skins ever.

There's also no release date, but players can expect it sooner rather than later, given that it's likely not tied to any collaboration or season. An official announcement will probably be released by Epic Games sometime soon.

