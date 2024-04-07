Fortnite Boxing Tycoon: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

Tycoon maps have become an integral part of the Fortnite Creative ecosystem, providing players with a more immersive experience of starting at the bottom of various scenarios and occupations and building their way up by earning money. While there are many exceptional Tycoon maps out there, the Boxing Tycoon map is not just more intricately designed but also perfect for sports fans.

The Boxing Tycoon map, created by Fortnite Creator aftereight, allows players to take on the role of a boxer and build their boxing gym from scratch.

This article will break down how players can find the Boxing Tycoon map and get started on their journey.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Boxing Tycoon map

The Boxing Tycoon Fortnite lobby (Image via MBT on YouTube)

UEFN map code

Since Tycoon maps are constantly growing in popularity among the community due to their rewarding nature, the Boxing Tycoon map should be relatively easy to spot among the other Creative maps in the Discover menu.

However, if you are not able to find the map or just simply want to skip the hassle, you can make your way to the search icon in the top left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby.

Here, you will find a search bar prompting you to enter the designated UEFN map code for the Boxing Tycoon map: 5163-1384-0959. Once you have entered the assigned map code, you can hit confirm. This will change your current game mode to the Boxing Tycoon map.

How to play

Players can do various activities to earn money (Image via MBT on YouTube)

Once you load into a match on the Boxing Tycoon map, you will spawn in front of an empty plot of land which will be the foundation for your boxing gym. While the map allows you to establish the ground floor of your boxing gym for free, you will have to use your wits and the tools provided to you to earn money and progress in the game mode.

To earn money, you can set up droppers and hit punching bags. This will allow you to accumulate wealth and build your gym while also unlocking other fun items like powerful cars.

Additionally, the Boxing Tycoon map features a parkour section that you can complete for additional rewards, further adding to the already long list of activities you can indulge in on your journey to owning the biggest boxing gym in town.

