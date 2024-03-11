Fortnite bug causes car to go flying at 13,288 miles per hour, community left amused

Fortnite and glitches usually don’t go hand in hand, but when they meet, they go soaring through the sky, literally! While bugs and glitches in the game can be frustrating as they ruin your gameplay experience by causing unforeseen discrepancies, there was one recent incident in Fortnite that made the victim laugh out loud.

X user @BeeYourseIves recently shared a clip on the social media platform that recorded a hilarious incident they were a part of thanks to a weird Fortnite glitch. All they could say was:

"LMFAOOO"

Besides this modern-day colloquial abbreviation that expresses someone’s desire to laugh hysterically, @BeeYourseIves had nothing more to say.

Fortnite bug causes the player to get launched into the sky at 13,288 miles per hour

@BeeYourseIves posted a 15-second video where they show how they died as a result of a game-breaking glitch. In the video, we can see the player driving a car on the road when a player driving another car hit them from the opposite direction, resulting in the original poster being flung into what seems like outer space.

@BeYourseIves car can be seen doing 70 miles per hour while driving normally on the road, but that sanity was short-lived. As soon as the two cars collided, the former got sent to the upper atmosphere, reaching a maximum speed of 13,288 miles per hour. It was shocking that the speedometer in Fortnite is programmed to reach such ungodly speeds.

The Fortnite community was both amused and shocked at what they witnessed in the clip. There was one X user, @iTropicalFire, who said that the incident was extremely out of place. It was indeed very random, and we feel that is what adds spice to the mix and makes the video a lot funnier than it should be.

@Dj_ton_d3f shared a video of them playing Spiderman where a similar incident happened with them. As they were engaging in a fight on a ship, they got launched into the air. By the looks of it, they did reach very high up in the sky, but it was nothing compared to what @BeeYourseIves had to go through.

Another X user did the math and showed the community that the original poster went faster than the speed of sound. In fact, they were 17 times faster than the speed of sound. Having reached 13,288 miles per hour, we can’t help but wonder how it must have felt like going faster than sound (which travels at 767.3 miles per hour).

There were other players who were shocked to see such a glitch. Some were even surprised to see that such a glitch could potentially eliminate a player in the game.

