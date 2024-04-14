Fortnite Capture The Flag 10 VS 10: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

Capture The Flag (CTF) is one of the most iconic game modes in all of gaming, and with Fortnite possessing the Creative tools as well as the Unreal Editor, creators can bring this beloved game mode to life within the game's universe. While many Creative maps are built around this revered concept, the Capture The Flag 10 VS 10 map does it particularly well.

The Capture The Flag 10 VS 10, created by ozycreates, brings the beloved CTF vibe into the Creative ecosystem, throwing players into a massive arena with one simple objective: capture the enemy team's flag. This article will break down how you can find the Capture The Flag 10 VS 10 map and experience this iconic game mode from a brand new perspective.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Capture The Flag 10 VS 10 map

The lobby for the Capture The Flag 10 VS 10 map (Image via MBT on YouTube)

UEFN map code

Since the Capture The Flag 10 VS 10 map perfectly captures the vibe of the original game mode, it has attracted a significant player base. Thus, it should be relatively easy to spot among the other islands on the Discover menu. However, if you cannot find the map or just want to skip the hassle of browsing, you can make your way to the search icon in the top left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby.

Here, you will find a search bar prompting you to enter the designated UEFN map code for the Capture The Flag 10 VS 10 map: 0678-0014-4695. Once you've entered the assigned map code, you can hit confirm. This will change your current game mode to the Capture The Flag 10 VS 10 map, and you can now join a public match and get straight into the action.

How to play Fortnite's Capture The Flag 10 VS 10 map

You have a variety of weapons to choose from in this Fortnite map (Image via MBT on YouTube)

Once you load into a match on the Capture The Flag 10 VS 10 map, you will be assigned one of two teams: Red or Blue. You will spawn at your assigned teams' base and here, you will find a vast variety of weapons, including newer ones introduced in Chapter 5 Season 2. You are free to choose whatever weapons you want for your ideal loadout and once you're satisfied with your weapons, you can head out onto the battlefield.

Your goal is simple: capture the flag from the enemy team's base and bring it back to yours. You can eliminate enemies to earn gold that can be used to purchase more powerful weapons from your base as well as upgrades for the base. However, keep in mind that once a team captures the flag 10 times, they win.

