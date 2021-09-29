Fortnite Chaos Origins set: Release date, pricing, how to get, and more

Fortnite is all set to release the Chaos Origins outfit with several other lucrative rewards soon. Players around the world are naturally excited to unlock the second member of Midas' First Shadows group.

Second of the First Shadows: Chaos Origins joins the Fortnite Crew on October 1.



fn.gg/FortniteCrew The first redeemed, Chaos Origins steps out from his lair.Second of the First Shadows: Chaos Origins joins the Fortnite Crew on October 1. The first redeemed, Chaos Origins steps out from his lair.



Second of the First Shadows: Chaos Origins joins the Fortnite Crew on October 1.



fn.gg/FortniteCrew https://t.co/0efbnrsH06

It is worth noting that the Fortnite Crew packs for September, October, and November feature the First Shadows, a group led by Midas. The Burning Wolf outfit has already arrived with this month's crew pack, and Chaos Origins is next on the list.

Fortnite Crew members will get the Chaos Origins outfit in October

The Chaos Origins outfit is exclusive to Fortnite Crew members. For players who aren't aware, it is a monthly subscription service for exclusive skins, V-Bucks, and the Battle Pass.

The Fortnite Crew membership costs almost $12 and offers the following benefits:

Season Battle Pass

1,000 V-Bucks every month

Exclusive Fortnite Crew outfits and cosmetic items

The Chaos Origins Set will arrive with the October Crew pack, which will be available at approximately 8 pm ET on September 30.

Fortnite Crew sets and their components never get released in the Item Shop, owing to which buying the monthly subscription for $11.99 is the only way for players to unlock the Chaos Origins set.

What to expect from the Chaos Origins set in Fortnite?

The First Shadows set that Fortnite Crew members will get in October contains these items:

Chaos Origins outfit

Siphon Pack Back Bling

Mutagen Mace Pickaxe

World Dominator Wrap

Later in October, members will also receive a Loading Screen as a bonus.

The arrival of First Shadows via Fortnite Crew packs has led many players to believe that Midas will return in Chapter 2 Season 8. He is the leader of First Shadows and might have been planning his revenge for a long time.

Fortnitemares is also right around the corner, and there's a possibility that Epic Games will bring back the Shadow Midas boss.

The First Shadows (Image via Epic Games)

Sierra is the final First Shadows agent, and she will be the featured outfit in the Crew pack for November. Interestingly, loopers who collect all members of the First Shadows will get a bonus style for each outfit towards the end of November.

