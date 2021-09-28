Everything new in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 update v18.10: Map changes, punchcards, cosmetics, and more

With Fortnite v18.10 update's downtime officially over, players can return to the game once more. While not a lot has changed on the island, a giant purple Cube did spawn on Steamy Stacks, and destroyed a large portion of the area.

A new POI has also been decrypted, crows are now available in different rarities, and new NPCs have managed to magically appear on the island just in time for the spooky season.

Additionally, Epic Games has drastically boosted XP gains across the board and has introduced some Fortnitemares-themed cosmetics that have won hearts and minds within the community.

With so many changes, it's hard to keep track of the important things that matter. For readers wanting a quick read with all the information regarding the latest happenings, this article aims to provide exactly that.

Everything new in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 following the v18.10 update

Many changes added to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 with update v18.10 (Image via Epic Games)

1) Map changes - Steamy Stacks damaged, new purple Cube, and new POI

Steamy Stacks got a makeover to better suit the season, alongside a giant purple Cube camped right outside the location. It's unclear how the Cube spawned on its own, given that there was no interaction with the queen Cube. Nonetheless, it happened, and the community is overjoyed with it.

JayKey 👑 @JayKeyFN



Steamy Stacks 🟪



A new cubic friend has appeared over at Steamy Stacks. Be careful when landing there because there's plenty of destruction. You will also see a cube goo trail leading straight to our new friend #Fortnite Map Change Thread 🗺️Steamy Stacks 🟪A new cubic friend has appeared over at Steamy Stacks. Be careful when landing there because there's plenty of destruction. You will also see a cube goo trail leading straight to our new friend #Fortnite Map Change Thread 🗺️



Steamy Stacks 🟪



A new cubic friend has appeared over at Steamy Stacks. Be careful when landing there because there's plenty of destruction. You will also see a cube goo trail leading straight to our new friend https://t.co/JWQO4tTPNd

In addition to these two changes, a brand new yet to be released POI was found within the files during the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 update v18.10. It's unclear when or where this new POI will form, but given that the cubes are migrating towards the center of the map, it seems likely that the location might be present in the Aftermath.

2) Punchcards and NPCs

Four brand new Fortnite punchcards have been added to the game files. Two of which should go live soon. The XP earned per stage completed on the punchcards has been significantly increased, so leveling up should be a whole lot easier in game.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey New NPC Punchcards:



- Big Mouth

- Grim Fable

- Nitehare

- Raven New NPC Punchcards:



- Big Mouth

- Grim Fable

- Nitehare

- Raven https://t.co/XPklmcIByA

With new punchcards, new NPCs have come in that players must interact with to begin the questlines. As of now, out of the four new punchcards added into the game, only two NPCs related to the new cards have been added in. Here are their locations:

Grim Fable - Wasted Woods (West of Weeping Woods)

Big Mouth - The Pizza Pit (North of Corny Crops)

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Grim Fable & Big Mouth NPCs have been enabled.



Nitehare & Raven NPCs will be enabled October 5th. Grim Fable & Big Mouth NPCs have been enabled.



Nitehare & Raven NPCs will be enabled October 5th.

3) New cosmetics - Geometrik, Skeletara, and more

With every Fortnite update, new cosmetics are bound to be added to the game. This time around they are Fortnitemares themed and the community is absolutely in love with them.

Perhaps the most intriguing skins on the list are Skeletara (variant of Renegade Raider), and Geometrik - Kevin the Cube as a skin. Sadly, there is no official statement as to when these cosmetics will go live in the item shop.

4) New weapons and items

While a new weapon has been added to the game files, it's still unclear when players will see it in-game. The Dual Fiend Hunters Crossbow will come in four tiers: Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary.

It's unclear when this weapon will be released into the game. However, a new item known as the Chili Chug Splash has gone live in the game following the Fortnite v18.10 update. Players can purchase the item for 210 gold bars from the NPC called The Brat, located north of Lazy Lake.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



Read the Fortnite Battle Royale v18.10 Update which includes Super Level Styles plus new and returning items like the Chili Chug Splash, Hunter’s Cloak, and more.



epicgames.com/fortnite/en-US… See the Details of the Fortnite Battle Royale v18.10 UpdateRead the Fortnite Battle Royale v18.10 Update which includes Super Level Styles plus new and returning items like the Chili Chug Splash, Hunter’s Cloak, and more. See the Details of the Fortnite Battle Royale v18.10 Update



Read the Fortnite Battle Royale v18.10 Update which includes Super Level Styles plus new and returning items like the Chili Chug Splash, Hunter’s Cloak, and more.



epicgames.com/fortnite/en-US… https://t.co/HhLQkuYbow

5) XP fix

After a massive backlash from the Fortnite community, Epic Games has updated the XP system and has implemented some major changes. They are:

XP earned from Daily Punchcard missions has been dramatically increased.

Added XP to all Shared Quests (They still reward Bars too).

All new and future Character Punchcards have substantially increased XP rewards.

Weekly Punchcard XP has been slightly reduced

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey XP Changes:

- XP earned from your Daily Punchcard missions has been greatly increased.

- We’ve added XP to all Shared Quests.

- All new and future Character Punchcards have substantially increased XP rewards.

- Weekly Punchcard XP has been slightly reduced. XP Changes:

- XP earned from your Daily Punchcard missions has been greatly increased.

- We’ve added XP to all Shared Quests.

- All new and future Character Punchcards have substantially increased XP rewards.

- Weekly Punchcard XP has been slightly reduced.

Furthermore, rather than just earning gold bars by completing repeatable challenges from NPCs and in Team Rumble, players will now also earn small portions of experience points as well.

6) Miscellaneous - Slide animation and powerful crows

It would seem that the upcoming slide movement that's due to get added to the game may be nearly ready. Sliding Animations have recently been added to the game but they're unfinished as of now.

HYPEX @HYPEX



Reminder that it will have a 2 seconds cooldown between each slide & FOV increase + camera shake while sliding! Sliding Animations have been added to the game but they're unfinished! (thanks to @gameshed_ for getting me the image)Reminder that it will have a 2 seconds cooldown between each slide & FOV increase + camera shake while sliding! Sliding Animations have been added to the game but they're unfinished! (thanks to @gameshed_ for getting me the image)



Reminder that it will have a 2 seconds cooldown between each slide & FOV increase + camera shake while sliding! https://t.co/lHkuMiNRYU

Aside from the new movement type, new types of crows have begun spawning, following the Fortnite v18.10 update. However, apart from Meat which could be used to regain health in-game, they now drop powerful weapons as well.

HYPEX @HYPEX



They drop either a Purple P90 or a Purple Scar + Meat! NEW GOLDEN CROWS! (images via @JoJoJosiah_ttv They drop either a Purple P90 or a Purple Scar + Meat! NEW GOLDEN CROWS! (images via @JoJoJosiah_ttv)



They drop either a Purple P90 or a Purple Scar + Meat! https://t.co/S86otjUccv

It's unclear how they manage to carry these weapons about, but eliminating a purple or golden crow will cause them to drop their loot. Players have a chance of receiving Epic or Legendary weapons such as: Scar, P90, Pump and Lever shotgun.

