Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Live Event: Everything we know so far

Live events have become a common occurrence in Fortnite, giving fans hope for the finale of Chapter 2 Season 6.

As Season 7 looms large, leaks and speculation have arrived regarding what exactly could happen on the battle royale island. From aliens to leaked skins, something big is about to happen in Fortnite.

Just as Chapter 2 Season 6 was ushered in with a live event for players to take part in, the hope is that the end will see the same. It is almost guaranteed at this point, but what will the live event be?

Everything we know so far about the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Live Event

The Season 6 Fortnite battlepass is set to expire on June 7, 2021. That much has been confirmed by Epic Games, so there should not be any surprise extensions of the season.

This means Season 6 will likely end sometime on June 7th, and Season 7 will begin immediately or shortly after. That all depends on what direction Fortnite takes with its live event.

At this point, not much is known regarding the live event, other than that it will probably include aliens. Aliens have been the talk of the town as Fortnite Season 7 approaches, with real life indications and markings found in-game.

The following Foreshadowing quest will be enabled in half an hour!



They skipped the 4th quest, which is to place warning signs at a crop circle. pic.twitter.com/zq3DCdcPn7 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) June 4, 2021

A recent mission within Fortnite has players destroying televisions broadcasting an unknown signal. There is no doubt at this point that the signal is coming from aliens set to arrive on the island.

A sponsored live stream with Lachlan took place that included some strange markings, coordinates, and videos. It is clear that "They're coming" refers to the alien presence as well.

#TheyreComing Update | @LachlanYT's Stream



~5 Hours ago, Lachlan went live with a stream SPONSORED by Epic Games. During this stream coordinates were showing up on stream and even little videos would pop up, such as the one in this tweet. pic.twitter.com/yLJrwCxVzS — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) June 4, 2021

The Season 7 teaser trailer for Fortnite has also been revealed. It indicates Chapter 2 Season 7 will begin on June 8th, 2021. The background of the video shows what is definitely a ray beam from a UFO.

Better quality of the Season 7 Teaser video! pic.twitter.com/hy0Ta0UVa7 — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 2, 2021

Everything should be considered speculation until Epic Games delivers more information and the live event actually takes place. Still, these rumors and leaks appear to be legitimate.

What is known so far regarding the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Live Event is that they're coming. Who is they? It is most likely an alien presence. Why are they coming? Fans will find out soon enough.

