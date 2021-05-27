Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 6 Week 11 Challenges: Full list and how to complete them

The Week 11 Challenges for Fortnite Season 6 have been leaked by popular data miners. The Challenges will go live on May 27th and players can start grinding to earn XP.
Season 6 concludes on June 7th and players can use the weekly challenges to rank up before the next season starts.
Players will have two sets of challenges to complete. This article will reveal the details of the challenges and also discuss the XP they offer.
Fortnite: Season 6 Week 11 Challenges
Players will be required to complete two sets of Challenges. The Epic Quest for this week consists of a variety of tasks that the players must perform. These tasks include visiting specific locations, eliminating opponents, and interacting with certain NPCs.
Completing the Epic Quest will reward gamers with a 168,000 XP.
Epic Quest Tasks
- Maintain full shields for 1 minute (0/1) - 24000XP
- Use bandages (0/3) - 24000XP
- Play different game modes (0/3) - 24000XP
- Spend gold bars with Deadfire (0/1) - 24000XP
- Eliminate an opponent at a distance greater than 25 meters (0/1) - 24000XP
- Place a spirit crystal on top of the tallest mountain (0/10) - 24000XP
- Visit GHOST and SHADOW ruins (0/2) - 24000XP
Legendary Quests in Fortnite are easier and consist of repetitive tasks. Completing this Quest will reward players with 133,000 XP.
Legendary Quest Tasks
- Deal damage with dual pistols (0/1500) - 35000XP
- Deal damage with dual pistols (0/3000) - 24500XP
- Deal damage with dual pistols (0/4500) - 24500XP
- Deal damage with dual pistols (0/6000) - 24500XP
- Deal damage with dual pistols (0/7500) - 24500XP
Full Shield for 1 minute
Most of the Challenges in Fortnite are relatively easy. However, players might find it difficult to complete certain challenges such as maintaining the full shield for a complete minute.
In order to complete the full shield challenge, players are advised to play Fortnite's Team Rumble mode. Trying to drop away from high activity areas on the map might help the player avoid attacks from opponents. Players should shield up and stay untouched until the timer hits zero.
Spend gold bars with Deadfire
The Deadfire NPC can be found at Sherrif's office near Lazy Lakes. Interacting with the NPC will give players the Marksman Six Shooter in exchange for 400 Gold Bars.
Eliminate enemies over 25 meters
Players need to equip themselves with medium to long range weapons in order to eliminate opponents at a distance of 25 meters. The assault rifle and the bows are great options to complete this Challenge in Fortnite.
Spirit Crystal at the tallest mountain
Spirit Crystals will appear at intersections on the map once the challenge goes live in Fortnite.
Spirit Crystals are expected to be located close to the tallest mountain on the island and therefore might be easy for players to pick up and place it at the top of the mountain.
The other tasks in for the Weekly Challenge are pretty straightforward and players should be able to complete them without too much assistance.