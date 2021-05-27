Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 6 Week 11 Challenges: Full list and how to complete them

The Week 11 Challenges for Fortnite Season 6 have been leaked by popular data miners. The Challenges will go live on May 27th and players can start grinding to earn XP.

Season 6 concludes on June 7th and players can use the weekly challenges to rank up before the next season starts.

Players will have two sets of challenges to complete. This article will reveal the details of the challenges and also discuss the XP they offer.

Fortnite: Season 6 Week 11 Challenges

Players will be required to complete two sets of Challenges. The Epic Quest for this week consists of a variety of tasks that the players must perform. These tasks include visiting specific locations, eliminating opponents, and interacting with certain NPCs.

Completing the Epic Quest will reward gamers with a 168,000 XP.

Epic Quest Tasks

Maintain full shields for 1 minute (0/1) - 24000XP

Use bandages (0/3) - 24000XP

Play different game modes (0/3) - 24000XP

Spend gold bars with Deadfire (0/1) - 24000XP

Eliminate an opponent at a distance greater than 25 meters (0/1) - 24000XP

Place a spirit crystal on top of the tallest mountain (0/10) - 24000XP

Visit GHOST and SHADOW ruins (0/2) - 24000XP

Legendary Quests in Fortnite are easier and consist of repetitive tasks. Completing this Quest will reward players with 133,000 XP.

Legendary Quest Tasks

Deal damage with dual pistols (0/1500) - 35000XP

Deal damage with dual pistols (0/3000) - 24500XP

Deal damage with dual pistols (0/4500) - 24500XP

Deal damage with dual pistols (0/6000) - 24500XP

Deal damage with dual pistols (0/7500) - 24500XP

Full Shield for 1 minute

Most of the Challenges in Fortnite are relatively easy. However, players might find it difficult to complete certain challenges such as maintaining the full shield for a complete minute.

In order to complete the full shield challenge, players are advised to play Fortnite's Team Rumble mode. Trying to drop away from high activity areas on the map might help the player avoid attacks from opponents. Players should shield up and stay untouched until the timer hits zero.

Spend gold bars with Deadfire

The Deadfire NPC can be found at Sherrif's office near Lazy Lakes. Interacting with the NPC will give players the Marksman Six Shooter in exchange for 400 Gold Bars.

The Marksman Six Shooter might get added to the game after the next update!



- Sold by Deadfire NPC

- Price: 400 Gold



Eliminate enemies over 25 meters

Players need to equip themselves with medium to long range weapons in order to eliminate opponents at a distance of 25 meters. The assault rifle and the bows are great options to complete this Challenge in Fortnite.

Spirit Crystal at the tallest mountain

Spirit Crystals will appear at intersections on the map once the challenge goes live in Fortnite.

Spirit Crystals are expected to be located close to the tallest mountain on the island and therefore might be easy for players to pick up and place it at the top of the mountain.

The other tasks in for the Weekly Challenge are pretty straightforward and players should be able to complete them without too much assistance.