Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Aliens are arriving because "The Visitor" broke reality 12 seasons ago

Nothing in terms of Fortnite lore is an accident or a coincidence, as shown time and time again.

Everything is connected from the early days of the battle royale island to the current days with the Zero Point and ties with Batman. It is incredible how everything matters.

As Chapter 2 Season 7 approaches, many leaks, and rumors have appeared indicating the arrival of aliens. Why aliens, though? That is the question on the mind of many Fortnite fans.

Why Aliens are arriving in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

@FN_Assist is one of many popular Fortnite leak accounts on Twitter. Recently, the account tweeted out some details regarding the arrival of aliens and what exactly has caused it.

The tweet includes a graphic that leads viewers on a journey from Chapter 1 Season 4 all the way through Chapter 2 Season 6. It is well thought out and makes perfect sense.

"Those aren't portals, Reality is breaking down!"#Fortnite Breakdown:

Since the first Rift, we all know reality was destabilising (fast!). Since, the astral plane between worlds is thin, allowing things to easily pass through, which is how the aliens are now arriving! pic.twitter.com/rDF29P1TRk — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) May 27, 2021

Longtime Fortnite players will remember The Visitor making his debut on the island. In the storyline, The Visitor created a rocket that doubled as a time machine. This was the very first in-game event in Fortnite.

The rocket created a ton of rifts that are now believed to have been tears in space and time rather than simple portals for traveling. Teasers showed a far off planet, believed to be an alien planet after reality began to break down.

A recent viral marketing campaign began that many feel is from Epic Games and has to do with Fortnite. Posters and postcards appeared across the world with a phone number that linked back to Roswell, New Mexico.

The entire thing is very strange, but if all of these theories are true, Epic Games has done it once again. The Visitor may have opened rifts to another reality that may see aliens enter it and take over the Fortnite island.