Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks: Drum Shotgun, alien abduction, phone numbers, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is almost here. Popular Fortnite content creators from around the globe have received DVD players from Epic Games containing a DVD titled "they are coming."

These DVDs contained footage of various biomes all over the world with strange symbols, some of which have been spotted in the game as well. These teasers indicate that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 will be an interesting one indeed.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks

As mentioned above, Fortnite content creators from around the globe have received a DVD that contains information about the upcoming alien invasion in the game. They also received some teaser posters that contain some really interesting details.

Here's all #Fortnite Season 7 teaser posters that were sent to content creators!





Given that Epic Games is working on the teasers so early, it can be assumed that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 will be an important one, atleast in terms of the storyline. Interestingly, there were phone numbers associated with these teaser posters.

The spectral graph of the audio at the other end of the phone call (Image via YouTube/Camping Rusher)

When players called the phone number, they were greeted with a very uncanny audio. A spectral analysis of the audio revealed another symbol, taking the total number of symbols to seven.

A Legendary Drum Shotgun was added this update but it isn't referenced anywhere, i don't know what its gonna be used for.. It also has a price value for the NPCs sales!





The Drum Shotgun was also added to the files after the Fortnite 16.50 update. Although the gun hasn't gone live yet, it should go live sometime soon. It's possible that an NPC will be selling this weapon in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

More infos about the Alien Abduction UFOs:



- When they abduct you they restore your Health & Shield to 100

- They have a max capacity of 20 players

- They can mass abduct a squad/enemies

- They select abductees before abducting them



Finally, when it comes to aliens, popular Fortnite data miners have got some really interesting bits of information to share. These aliens can mass abduct squads and have an abduction capacity of 20 players. This is a boon and a bane for those being abducted. Although these abductions will result in the healing of the abductees, it could also put them right in the middle of a potential firefight.

To add to that, not only do these UFOs spawn from the very first zone, their spawn rates increase. They also select which player to abduct before actually abducting them.

This is a very interesting game mechanic and will surely make Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 more fun than it already is.