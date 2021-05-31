Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Map changes, battle pass, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is almost here. Epic Games is doing everything in its power to keep the main content under wraps, but they've handed out a few details about the upcoming season.

Recent leaks suggest that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 will see the arrival of the aliens to the game. Moreover, the next season will see the presence of kangaroos as well.

Upcoming content in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

Data miners have come across spectrographs that depict kangaroos. This confirms that these marsupials will be seen in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7. Other than that, a cactus-like structure was seen in one of these spectrographs as well, indicating that a possible desert-like biome could come to the game.

That being said, there will be a few underground structures in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7. It was recently revealed that Batman and his friends would soon explore a few underground tunnels on the island. Since the comics continue this storyline of the game, it's understood that the underground structures will come to the island in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7.

Kangaroos appeared in the audio spectrogram from the Season 7 teaser phone number yesterday and Turk also mentioned them in the foreshadow voice lines.. So we will most likely see them in Season 7!



How do you feel about this addition, and what are your predicitons? — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) May 29, 2021

There aren't many details available about the battle pass. But from the looks of it, there's a chance that the Foundation will be the secret skin for the upcoming battle pass. The leader of the Seven was recently introduced in the game, but he's only been seen once. Since the next season will explore a lot about the Seven, there's a chance that it may be the secret skin for the battle pass.

We are just one week away from issue 4 of Batman / Fortnite!



This is the part of the ongoing Fortnite story where you get to learn a LOT about what is actually going on in Reality Zero. About how some of it works. And some of the ‘why’. 👀



Been planning this one for YEARS... pic.twitter.com/GqT2RuJD2q — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) May 26, 2021

That being said, with just a week remaining for the current season to end, speculation is running wild. Fans are theorizing that aliens are coming to Fortnite because the Visitor broke reality almost 12 seasons ago.

It looks like Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 will probably explore the origin of the Seven, so the lore will get a huge boost in the upcoming season. From the looks of it, the story will probably go into overdrive in the next season.