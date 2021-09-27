Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Free Rewards: Every free cosmetic and item you can earn for free

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has a lot of free items that players can redeem and show off during their matches. Since Fortnite is a free-to-play title, Epic Games makes a lot of their money from the paid skins that they add into the Item Shop. All the massive collaborations with world-famous personalities and studios are meant to promote the game and simultaneously increase its paid revenue.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Shady Doggo's @Balenciaga hoodie is leaving the Shop! RUN, don’t walk. Shady Doggo's @Balenciaga hoodie is leaving the Shop! RUN, don’t walk. https://t.co/7FTG9QoAdf

However, even with all this hype, Epic Games does not forget its F2P players and every season, players can earn a ton of items for free from the Battle Pass, events, and much more. This article will lay out all the free items players can unlock before September 30 in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Free rewards from the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass

All Fortnite Battle Passes have 10 pages with a ton of rewards on every page. F2P can unlock up to three rewards from each page by exchanging cosmetics for Battle Stars. Battle Stars can be collected by regularly playing and grinding within the game itself.

Page 1

Banner Icon

Lil’ Black Heart

Demons beware spray

Page 2

100 V-bucks

Watch out, Toona fish emoji

Sidewayfarer wrap

Page 3

Lil’ Black Heart (spirit bloom) - New style for the reward from page 1

Island corrupted loading screen

Fish banner icon

Page 4

IO field flyer glider

Dualies emoji

Splinter faction spray

Page 5

To the skies loading screen

Nailed It emote

Banner icon

Page 6

Flake that lobby music pack

100 V-bucks

Blaargh! Emoji

Page 7

Banner icon

Solar slicer pickaxe

Chimpanski wants you spray

Page 8

Banner icon

Datafiber chargepack backling

Ghostly watcher emoji

Page 9

Cubed wrap

Sideways survivor loading screen

Hunters crest spray

Page 10

I’m here emoji

100 V-bucks

Visceral trail contrail

Fortnite fourth birthday celebration rewards

Fortnite is celebrating its fourth birthday in style and players have to complete a few quests in the game to earn multiple free rewards. Throw presents and dance in front of birthday cakes on the island to unlock all the rewards which include backblings, pickaxes, and more.

Fortnite @FortniteGame 1.. 2.. 3.. 4.. Fortnite's Birthday is here once more 🎉



Join us in celebrating our 4th Birthday with cake, free rewards, and presents around the map for all. A birthday celebration for us is a celebration for you too!



🎈🎈Happy Birthday 🎈🎈 1.. 2.. 3.. 4.. Fortnite's Birthday is here once more 🎉



Join us in celebrating our 4th Birthday with cake, free rewards, and presents around the map for all. A birthday celebration for us is a celebration for you too!



🎈🎈Happy Birthday 🎈🎈 https://t.co/wu7knwvRG7

Below are the free rewards players can unlock from the Fortnite's fourth birthday celebrations:

4 Me??? Backbling

Hooplah Hammer Pickaxe

4? Score! Emoticon

It is to be noted that these rewards are limited and won't be available in the game after September 28.

