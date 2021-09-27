Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Free Rewards: Every free cosmetic and item you can earn for free

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has a lot of free items that players can redeem and show off during their matches. Since Fortnite is a free-to-play title, Epic Games makes a lot of their money from the paid skins that they add into the Item Shop. All the massive collaborations with world-famous personalities and studios are meant to promote the game and simultaneously increase its paid revenue.
However, even with all this hype, Epic Games does not forget its F2P players and every season, players can earn a ton of items for free from the Battle Pass, events, and much more. This article will lay out all the free items players can unlock before September 30 in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.
Free rewards from the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass
All Fortnite Battle Passes have 10 pages with a ton of rewards on every page. F2P can unlock up to three rewards from each page by exchanging cosmetics for Battle Stars. Battle Stars can be collected by regularly playing and grinding within the game itself.
Page 1
- Banner Icon
- Lil’ Black Heart
- Demons beware spray
Page 2
- 100 V-bucks
- Watch out, Toona fish emoji
- Sidewayfarer wrap
Page 3
- Lil’ Black Heart (spirit bloom) - New style for the reward from page 1
- Island corrupted loading screen
- Fish banner icon
Page 4
- IO field flyer glider
- Dualies emoji
- Splinter faction spray
Page 5
- To the skies loading screen
- Nailed It emote
- Banner icon
Page 6
- Flake that lobby music pack
- 100 V-bucks
- Blaargh! Emoji
Page 7
- Banner icon
- Solar slicer pickaxe
- Chimpanski wants you spray
Page 8
- Banner icon
- Datafiber chargepack backling
- Ghostly watcher emoji
Page 9
- Cubed wrap
- Sideways survivor loading screen
- Hunters crest spray
Page 10
- I’m here emoji
- 100 V-bucks
- Visceral trail contrail
Fortnite fourth birthday celebration rewards
Fortnite is celebrating its fourth birthday in style and players have to complete a few quests in the game to earn multiple free rewards. Throw presents and dance in front of birthday cakes on the island to unlock all the rewards which include backblings, pickaxes, and more.
Below are the free rewards players can unlock from the Fortnite's fourth birthday celebrations:
Also Read
- 4 Me??? Backbling
- Hooplah Hammer Pickaxe
- 4? Score! Emoticon
It is to be noted that these rewards are limited and won't be available in the game after September 28.