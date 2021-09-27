×
Create
Notifications

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Free Rewards: Every free cosmetic and item you can earn for free

Earn multiple free rewards from the birthday celebrations and Battle Pass in Fortnite Season 8 (Image via Epic Games)
Earn multiple free rewards from the birthday celebrations and Battle Pass in Fortnite Season 8 (Image via Epic Games)
Avhinandan Chakraborty
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Sep 27, 2021 09:02 PM IST
Feature

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has a lot of free items that players can redeem and show off during their matches. Since Fortnite is a free-to-play title, Epic Games makes a lot of their money from the paid skins that they add into the Item Shop. All the massive collaborations with world-famous personalities and studios are meant to promote the game and simultaneously increase its paid revenue.

Shady Doggo's @Balenciaga hoodie is leaving the Shop! RUN, don’t walk. https://t.co/7FTG9QoAdf

However, even with all this hype, Epic Games does not forget its F2P players and every season, players can earn a ton of items for free from the Battle Pass, events, and much more. This article will lay out all the free items players can unlock before September 30 in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Free rewards from the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass

All Fortnite Battle Passes have 10 pages with a ton of rewards on every page. F2P can unlock up to three rewards from each page by exchanging cosmetics for Battle Stars. Battle Stars can be collected by regularly playing and grinding within the game itself.

Page 1

  • Banner Icon
  • Lil’ Black Heart
  • Demons beware spray

Page 2

  • 100 V-bucks
  • Watch out, Toona fish emoji
  • Sidewayfarer wrap

Page 3

  • Lil’ Black Heart (spirit bloom) - New style for the reward from page 1
  • Island corrupted loading screen
  • Fish banner icon

Page 4

  • IO field flyer glider
  • Dualies emoji
  • Splinter faction spray

Page 5

  • To the skies loading screen
  • Nailed It emote
  • Banner icon

Page 6

  • Flake that lobby music pack
  • 100 V-bucks
  • Blaargh! Emoji

Page 7

  • Banner icon
  • Solar slicer pickaxe
  • Chimpanski wants you spray

Page 8

  • Banner icon
  • Datafiber chargepack backling
  • Ghostly watcher emoji

Page 9

  • Cubed wrap
  • Sideways survivor loading screen
  • Hunters crest spray

Page 10

  • I’m here emoji
  • 100 V-bucks
  • Visceral trail contrail

Fortnite fourth birthday celebration rewards

Fortnite is celebrating its fourth birthday in style and players have to complete a few quests in the game to earn multiple free rewards. Throw presents and dance in front of birthday cakes on the island to unlock all the rewards which include backblings, pickaxes, and more.

1.. 2.. 3.. 4.. Fortnite's Birthday is here once more 🎉 

Join us in celebrating our 4th Birthday with cake, free rewards, and presents around the map for all. A birthday celebration for us is a celebration for you too!

🎈🎈Happy Birthday 🎈🎈 https://t.co/wu7knwvRG7

Below are the free rewards players can unlock from the Fortnite's fourth birthday celebrations:

Also Read

  • 4 Me??? Backbling
  • Hooplah Hammer Pickaxe
  • 4? Score! Emoticon

It is to be noted that these rewards are limited and won't be available in the game after September 28.

Edited by Atul S
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी