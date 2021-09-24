Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: How much XP can you earn from Creative and Impostors mode?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has arrived with a new XP system, owing to which a lot of players are struggling to level up their Battle Pass. Fortnite Impostors and Creative are two unique modes to gain XP in the current season.

Surprisingly, the Fortnite community was playing the Impostors LTM more than the core modes. This led to Epic Games nerfing the XP rewards in Impostors as well, but it is still one of the best ways to earn XP.

Here's a quick guide for players to earn XP through Impostors and Creative modes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Post-nerf XP rewards from Impostors mode in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Impostors now grants roughly 50% less XP to players. This decision was made after Epic Games closely analyzed the pattern of XP progression in Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We've reduced the XP earned in Impostors mode by roughly 50%.



We're keeping a close eye on player XP progression this season and evaluating several improvements for the near future. We'll provide more details on these changes when they've released. We've reduced the XP earned in Impostors mode by roughly 50%.



We're keeping a close eye on player XP progression this season and evaluating several improvements for the near future. We'll provide more details on these changes when they've released. https://t.co/JON7MSnTFi

After the nerfs, the Impostors mode hands out the following amounts of XP:

Playtime: 350 XP

Game Started: 500 XP

Winning: 1000 XP

Completing Game: 1000 XP

Impostor Elimination: 1000 XP

Impostor Sabotage: 500 XP

Agent Task: 1000 XP

As an Impostor, players can now get a maximum of 5-6k XP if they do everything correctly. In contrast, this number was as high as 30k XP before.

Fortnite Impostors is still a great method to grind for XP in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. However, millions of players have criticized Epic Games for decreasing the XP rewards in this mode.

How to earn XP from Creative mode in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Creative mode is another viable option for players who want to earn XP without putting in a lot of effort.

Fortnite Creative mode (Image via Epic Games)

Simply staying inside Fortnite Creative mode for 15 minutes grants 25,200 XP. This reward can be collected five times a day, taking the total to 126,000 XP.

Also Read

It is worth noting that the Creative XP rewards reset with the Daily Punchcards at 10:00 AM. Hence, players can earn more than 100,000 XP from Creative by doing literally nothing for 75 minutes.

All in all, the new Punchcards and Quests system in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 hasn't received a positive response from many players around the world. Apparently, this faction of loopers wants the old Epic and Legendary challenges system back, but it is unlikely that this will happen anytime soon.

Edited by R. Elahi