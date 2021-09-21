Fortnite Season 8 Impostors Mode XP nerfed: Fans express grave disappointment over Epic Games' decision

Fortnite and its Impostor Mode has made headlines once again. Initially making its way into the news over potential copyright issues, Impostors Mode has made its way back into the limelight over a nerf that has many players upset.
Impostors Mode was one of the best ways to acquire lots of XP quickly. This was useful with the new battle pass mechanic which debuted in Season 7. Fortnite players can level up, get battle stars and purchase items from the battle pass in the order that they want, for the most part.
Now, Fortnite has drastically nerfed the amount of XP that can be earned from this mode, reducing the need to play it and riling up the player base.
Fortnite nerfs Impostors Mode
According to FortniteStatus, the amount of XP earned through this mode has been reduced by nearly 50%. Players were largely playing the mode just to earn XP quickly, and Fortnite is attempting to get people back to playing Battle Royale more.
The LTM is quite popular, but the fact that it was gaining popularity (and taking away from the BR mode) this way was troubling to Epic Games.
According to GMatrixGames, the amount of XP can only reach a total of 5,350 if players do everything correctly from the Impostor side. That's a far cry from the 30,000 that players were getting before.
One user had a simple but straightforward response to the news and it wasn't exactly a positive one.
Many players have lamented the fact that gathering lots of XP is difficult this season and Impostors Mode was a way for them to do that, and it's been taken away.
Another user pointed out that if Fortnite believed there was an issue with the XP levels — which they clearly did — then another fix would've sufficed and not angered the player base.
Clearly, the player base is unhappy with the decision, but ultimately, there's not much they can really do about it.