Fortnite Season 8 Impostors Mode XP nerfed: Fans express grave disappointment over Epic Games' decision

Fortnite and its Impostor Mode has made headlines once again. Initially making its way into the news over potential copyright issues, Impostors Mode has made its way back into the limelight over a nerf that has many players upset.

Impostors Mode was one of the best ways to acquire lots of XP quickly. This was useful with the new battle pass mechanic which debuted in Season 7. Fortnite players can level up, get battle stars and purchase items from the battle pass in the order that they want, for the most part.

Now, Fortnite has drastically nerfed the amount of XP that can be earned from this mode, reducing the need to play it and riling up the player base.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We've reduced the XP earned in Impostors mode by roughly 50%.



Fortnite nerfs Impostors Mode

According to FortniteStatus, the amount of XP earned through this mode has been reduced by nearly 50%. Players were largely playing the mode just to earn XP quickly, and Fortnite is attempting to get people back to playing Battle Royale more.

Fortnite Battle Royale was losing players to the Impostors Mode. Image via Epic Games

The LTM is quite popular, but the fact that it was gaining popularity (and taking away from the BR mode) this way was troubling to Epic Games.

GMatrixGames @GMatrixGames New Impostors XP values:



Playtime: 350 xp

Game Started: 500 xp

Winning: 1000 xp

Completing Game: 1000 xp

Impostor Eliminator: 1000 xp

Impostor Sabotage: 500 xp

According to GMatrixGames, the amount of XP can only reach a total of 5,350 if players do everything correctly from the Impostor side. That's a far cry from the 30,000 that players were getting before.

- Kyatto. @k_ttor @GMatrixGames Technically, from 30k XP would we won, now we can get 10k or less, Thanks Epic! @GMatrixGames Technically, from 30k XP would we won, now we can get 10k or less, Thanks Epic!

One user had a simple but straightforward response to the news and it wasn't exactly a positive one.

Many players have lamented the fact that gathering lots of XP is difficult this season and Impostors Mode was a way for them to do that, and it's been taken away.

Taite @SighTaitor



This is a stupid change.

Imposters is the only viable method for leveling up and you've just made it that much harder was your motto for this chapter not "less grind, more fun"? @FortniteStatus Respectfully.This is a stupid change.Imposters is the only viable method for leveling up and you've just made it that much harder was your motto for this chapter not "less grind, more fun"? @FortniteStatus Respectfully.



This is a stupid change.

Imposters is the only viable method for leveling up and you've just made it that much harder was your motto for this chapter not "less grind, more fun"?

Another user pointed out that if Fortnite believed there was an issue with the XP levels — which they clearly did — then another fix would've sufficed and not angered the player base.

💜 thespacedan @thespacedan @FortniteStatus wow its so cool to limit players trying to progress faster 😔 you guys wouldn't have to do this if the normal victory royales or BR matches provided atleast near to as much xp as imposters. fixing xp in imposters isn't the problem, its xp from normal BR matches that needs fixing. @FortniteStatus wow its so cool to limit players trying to progress faster 😔 you guys wouldn't have to do this if the normal victory royales or BR matches provided atleast near to as much xp as imposters. fixing xp in imposters isn't the problem, its xp from normal BR matches that needs fixing.

Clearly, the player base is unhappy with the decision, but ultimately, there's not much they can really do about it.

