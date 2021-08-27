Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leaks: New abilities, new vehicles, map changes and more

Fortnite leaks have revealed a ton of new features that will arrive with Chapter 2 - Season 8, including new vehicles, abilities and POIs. Naturally, this will impact the meta in several interesting ways.

From the looks of it, Chapter 2 - Season 8 will be a decent mix of crossovers as well as original content. Here's everything that has been leaked so far by prominent names in the community.

New items and vehicles coming to Fortnite

Items that grant special abilities never fail to excite players. From Shockwave grenades to Stink Fishes, Epic Games has released a wide range of such items over the years.

Upcoming Items (gotten in a special way)

- Double Jump, Health/Shield Regen, Invisibility, Rush, Dash, Poison Cloud, Life Steal, Heal Grenade, Shield Bubble



Upcoming/Scrapped Vehicles:

- Rally Car, Party Van, Dune Buggy, City Bus, Sport Truck, HMV



Via: @HYPEX — Fortnite Leaks and News (@JacobSc38756112) August 19, 2021

In Chapter 2 - Season 8, players can expect special items that will grant them the following powers:

Double Jump

Health / Shield Regeneration

Invisibility

Rush

Dash

Poison Cloud

Life Steal

Heal Grenade

Shield Bubble

As usual, players will have to consume/obtain these items in certain unusual ways.

Shockwave grenades in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

In addition to the new items, some vehicles might also arrive in Fortnite soon:

Rally Car

Party Van

Dune Buggy

City Bus

Sport Truck

HMV

New vehicles are coming to Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

It is worth noting that some vehicles from this list, such as City Bus, might be scrapped. Regardless, new types of drivable vehicles are always a delight for players.

Map changes in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 8

The Mothership is currently abducting POIs on the island in Chapter 2 - Season 7. Coral Castle has already been abducted, and Corny Complex is next in line.

In Chapter 2 - Season 8, the Mothership will crash following the SkyFire event and will create a new POI called Crash Site.

Kevin the Cube will also return to Fortnite, and leakers have already discovered a POI called Cubes in the upcoming season's files.

Kevin the Cube orbs in Fortnite (Image via Reddit)

Last but not least, there's a Pyramid POI that suggests Chapter 2 - Season 8 might have a Halloween/Egyptian theme.

Found something with @tonxim: We might get a Mummy skin in Season 8 (could be scrapped). It matches the theme of a POI coming in Season 8.



The POIs/Landmarks are (there's most likely more but these are the only ones that got leaked):

- Pyramid

- Cubes

- Crash Site — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 18, 2021

The Sideways to introduce monsters in Fortnite

Players around the world are most excited about the Sideways mechanic that will arrive in Chapter 2 - Season 8. It is similar to the Upside Down from Stranger Things, and will act as a portal for monsters.

Some loot tiers were added for "The Sideways" monsters that get added next Halloween (according to the Reddit leak):



- Loot_Sideways_Weak (Grey Loot)

- Loot_Sideways_Strong (Blue Loot)

- Loot_Sideways_SuperStrong (Purple/Legendary Loot)

- Loot_Sideways_ZigZag (Jumpscare) pic.twitter.com/Q7pVF6GxCj — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 19, 2021

The most recent leaks have claimed that the Sideways will be an alternate dimension in Fortnite.

Even though Epic Games hasn't revealed much about the upcoming season, data miners have discovered enough content to excite the Fortnite community.

