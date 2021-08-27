Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leaks: New abilities, new vehicles, map changes and more

Fortnite leaks have revealed a ton of new features that will arrive with Chapter 2 - Season 8, including new vehicles, abilities and POIs. Naturally, this will impact the meta in several interesting ways.
From the looks of it, Chapter 2 - Season 8 will be a decent mix of crossovers as well as original content. Here's everything that has been leaked so far by prominent names in the community.
New items and vehicles coming to Fortnite
Items that grant special abilities never fail to excite players. From Shockwave grenades to Stink Fishes, Epic Games has released a wide range of such items over the years.
In Chapter 2 - Season 8, players can expect special items that will grant them the following powers:
- Double Jump
- Health / Shield Regeneration
- Invisibility
- Rush
- Dash
- Poison Cloud
- Life Steal
- Heal Grenade
- Shield Bubble
As usual, players will have to consume/obtain these items in certain unusual ways.
In addition to the new items, some vehicles might also arrive in Fortnite soon:
- Rally Car
- Party Van
- Dune Buggy
- City Bus
- Sport Truck
- HMV
It is worth noting that some vehicles from this list, such as City Bus, might be scrapped. Regardless, new types of drivable vehicles are always a delight for players.
Map changes in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 8
The Mothership is currently abducting POIs on the island in Chapter 2 - Season 7. Coral Castle has already been abducted, and Corny Complex is next in line.
In Chapter 2 - Season 8, the Mothership will crash following the SkyFire event and will create a new POI called Crash Site.
Kevin the Cube will also return to Fortnite, and leakers have already discovered a POI called Cubes in the upcoming season's files.
Last but not least, there's a Pyramid POI that suggests Chapter 2 - Season 8 might have a Halloween/Egyptian theme.
The Sideways to introduce monsters in Fortnite
Players around the world are most excited about the Sideways mechanic that will arrive in Chapter 2 - Season 8. It is similar to the Upside Down from Stranger Things, and will act as a portal for monsters.
The most recent leaks have claimed that the Sideways will be an alternate dimension in Fortnite.
Even though Epic Games hasn't revealed much about the upcoming season, data miners have discovered enough content to excite the Fortnite community.