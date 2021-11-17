Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event leaks: 'The Bridge,' new map, server downtime, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is approaching its end and as expected, the 18.40 patch has brought a ton of new content related to the live event.

Data miners have discovered many new files related to the Chapter 2 Season 8 live event, codenamed Guava.

Players will go to a bridge in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event

Donald Mustard recently teased a banner on Twitter that showcased Agent Jonesy near Zero Point. Many players assumed that the agent has been working on a bridge that will take the loopers to a new reality called Reality Zero.

These theories are confirmed as the latest leaks have mentioned a similar location named The Bridge.

It comes as no surprise that Sideways monsters will be a part of the Guava event as well. With patch 18.40, Fortnite has added two new death animations for the Caretaker Monsters in Sideways. It is safe to assume that these animations are for the event.

Most importantly, the leaked event screen for Chapter 2 Season 8 claims it to be the Chapter 2 Finale.

Hence, there's a possibility that Chapter 2 Season 8, might end soon, and Chapter 3 will begin on December 5.

Guava Fort and other Fortnite map changes

Players can expect a new POI related to the Chapter 2 Season 8 live event soon. The leakers currently call it the Guava Fort and its construction shall take place in three stages.

The fort will be built around the mysterious bunker, where Dr. Slone tries to make an IO army. The final stage of the fort leaked by FortTory shows that it has a front and sidetowers.

With patch 18.40, multiple countdown files have been added to Fortnite. They are indeed related to the live event that will take place on the last day of Chapter 2 Season 8.

All in all, it looks like the Guava event in Chapter 2 Season 8 will witness a showdown between Dr. Slone and the Cube Queen. Following a ferocious clash, the island will be destroyed and loopers will use the bridge to save themselves.

These developments might start a new Chapter in Fortnite. Epic Games might skip Chapter 2 Season 9 and Chapter 2 Season X. Players should buckle up for another Black Hole event, as the game might shut down temporarily yet again.

Edited by Srijan Sen