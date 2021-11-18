Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Live event sequence leak shows absolute annihilation of the map

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will be over very soon and gamers are having a mixed reaction to this news. There is a tinge of sadness as once again they'll have to bid goodbye to a fine season. On the other hand, they are eager to experience the live event and the arrival of Fortnite Chapter 3.
Epic recently released the v18.40 update for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The update not only rolled out the much awaited Naruto collaboration, but also provided ample insight into the upcoming end-of-season live event.
This article will reveal significant information that has been uncovered following the recent Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leak.
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Live event sequence leaked by data miners
Every season of Fortnite is marked with an end of season Live event which shows the gradual transition. It is quite natural that a similar event will be organized for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. However, the stakes are high as this season will give into a new chapter.
The prospect of transitioning into a new reality excites gamers and all eyes are towards the end of the Season Live event.
Data miners have been able to extract significant information regarding the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Live event. The in-game file that has been revealed shows the step by step sequence on how the event will take place.
The detailed sequence might be a bit tiresome to go through initially. However, gamers can see a few commonly used texts to understand the event list.
There are countdown files for both the new map as well as the Battle Pass. A file that goes by the name "background_black" may indicate the black hole event that everyone is speculating.
The greatest revelation is the presence of a file named Cattus. This has stirred quite a speculation of late as gamers are left wondering whether there will a return of the giant one-eyed monster to destroy the island towards the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.
Another popular data miner, FortTory, reported that several countdown files were added to the game following the v18.40 update.
The addition of these in-game files indicates that prior to the end of season event, gamers will be getting a countdown timer. Even though the release date has not been revealed, gamers can expect the timer to feature from November 26th.