Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Live event sequence leak shows absolute annihilation of the map

Fortnite leaks reveal the sequence in which the island will be destroyed (Image via FNAssist/Twitter)
Francis Banerjee
ANALYST
Modified Nov 18, 2021 03:16 AM IST
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will be over very soon and gamers are having a mixed reaction to this news. There is a tinge of sadness as once again they'll have to bid goodbye to a fine season. On the other hand, they are eager to experience the live event and the arrival of Fortnite Chapter 3.

Epic recently released the v18.40 update for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The update not only rolled out the much awaited Naruto collaboration, but also provided ample insight into the upcoming end-of-season live event.

Believe It!@Naruto_Anime_EN, along with the rest of the members of Team 7 have arrived on the Island.Read on to learn about the Outfits, Community Battles, Paper Bomb Kunai weapons and more. fn.gg/Naruto https://t.co/Ouow6vcIW9

This article will reveal significant information that has been uncovered following the recent Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leak.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Live event sequence leaked by data miners

Every season of Fortnite is marked with an end of season Live event which shows the gradual transition. It is quite natural that a similar event will be organized for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. However, the stakes are high as this season will give into a new chapter.

The prospect of transitioning into a new reality excites gamers and all eyes are towards the end of the Season Live event.

Data miners have been able to extract significant information regarding the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Live event. The in-game file that has been revealed shows the step by step sequence on how the event will take place.

The Countdown for the Live Event was added/updated, The Countdown music is Encrypted https://t.co/EeyQY8IN5D

The detailed sequence might be a bit tiresome to go through initially. However, gamers can see a few commonly used texts to understand the event list.

There are countdown files for both the new map as well as the Battle Pass. A file that goes by the name "background_black" may indicate the black hole event that everyone is speculating.

The greatest revelation is the presence of a file named Cattus. This has stirred quite a speculation of late as gamers are left wondering whether there will a return of the giant one-eyed monster to destroy the island towards the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Multiple Countdown files got readded/updated https://t.co/P1mb2T3fpI

Another popular data miner, FortTory, reported that several countdown files were added to the game following the v18.40 update.

The addition of these in-game files indicates that prior to the end of season event, gamers will be getting a countdown timer. Even though the release date has not been revealed, gamers can expect the timer to feature from November 26th.

Edited by Rohit Mishra
