Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 skins: Everything leaked so far

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 skins are one of the most talked-about topics among players around the world at the moment. Epic Games constantly releases authentic as well as crossover skins, and this trend will undoubtedly continue in the upcoming season.

Even though the developer hasn't teased any new skins for Chapter 2 Season 8, leakers have revealed many cosmetics that might arrive soon.

Naruto, Lady Gaga, and Dragon Ball Z to be a part of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 skins

The most anticipated of all Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 skins is undoubtedly Naruto. As per leaks, the Season Battle Pass will have the famous anime character, and he might even play an important part in the storyline.

Naruto will most likely arrive in Fortnite with Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via @IronWolf/Twitter)

A few years back, it was surprising to see celebrities in games. However, this has now become a familiar spectacle in Fortnite.

Following the latest Ariana Grande skin, Lady Gaga will also arrive in Chapter 2 Season 8 or later. This was revealed via the Epic vs. Apple trial.

Lastly, another popular anime, Dragon Ball Z, will be a part of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 skins. Fans of DBZ will happily spend their V-bucks on a Goku skin with some reactive features.

The anime industry is growing at a tremendous pace, and it comes as no surprise that Epic already has plans to capitalize on it.

Kevin the Cube will return to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 8

Alongside the crossovers above, some original cosmetics are expected to return as Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 skins. The most famous name being Kevin the Cube.

As per HYPEX, the Kevin Couture skin is in the works. It will also have the pickaxe, backbling, glider, and wrap.

Other skin codenames found with Kevin Couture are:

Dark Drift

Cyber Runner

Hacker

Epic recently sent a survey to some players via email containing over 50 unique skin concepts. The developers wanted feedback on these cosmetics. Interestingly, the upcoming Minty Oro skin was also featured in the survey.

Fortnite skins that were teased in the survey (Image via HYPEX/Twitter)

Hence, fans can safely assume that many other skins from the survey will also arrive in Fortnite soon.

Here's a list of skins teased by the leakers through the survey and game files:

Green FNCS skin

Minotaur

Shark Woman

Dark Ark

Female version of Malcore

Love King

Eel Attack

Crisis (Male)

Wobble (Male)

Ice Maiden Spy

Raptor Spy (Male)

Pirate Octopus (Male)

Durr Boxer & Tomato Boxer

Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth from Extraction)

All in all, it seems like the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 skins will be a decent mix of originality and crossovers. The alien-themed season is nearing its end, and leaks are suggesting that the upcoming season will have an Egyptian/Halloween theme.

