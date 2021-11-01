Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: SypherPK explains why the leaked Chapter 3 map is actually a nightmare 

Some prominent names in the Fortnite community have claimed that a Chapter 3 map concept is based on a leak. Naturally, the matter has gained the attention of players worldwide, including the likes of streamer SypherPK.

Fortnite News @SentinelCentral RUMOR: This *MIGHT* be our first glimpse at the Chapter 3 map!



According to u/Edmire2k on Reddit, Epic have been working on the Chapter 3 map for a while now. They have made a concept based on what they have heard & seen. RUMOR: This *MIGHT* be our first glimpse at the Chapter 3 map! According to u/Edmire2k on Reddit, Epic have been working on the Chapter 3 map for a while now. They have made a concept based on what they have heard & seen. https://t.co/8tfMo8zKVX

Surprisingly, SypherPK is hoping that the rumors regarding the leaked Chapter 3 map are false. This is primarily because the streamer has come across several glaring issues in the concept, and the article below will explain them.

SypherPK explains why the leaked Fortnite Chapter 3 map concept is fake

SypherPK claimed that the Fortnite Chapter 3 map concept was fake as soon as he discovered that the new map is expected to host 150 players in a single game.

As per the Fortnite veteran, Epic Games' Battle Royale game includes elements such as building and editing. Accordingly, 150 players in a single game could lead to laggy gameplay, which is certainly not the ideal scenario.

Secondly, the rumored Chapter 3 map seemed entirely fan-made to SypherPK. The abundance of water was a prominent issue for the streamer. In competitive play, the final circles could frequently take place in these water bodies.

Fortnite News @SentinelCentral From the creator:



“And yes. The map is designed after an actual rough blueprint I saw several months ago from a connection I have but the concept is NOT the chapter 3 map at all. I took their rough design and build off of it. Likely their actual map is much different now.” From the creator: “And yes. The map is designed after an actual rough blueprint I saw several months ago from a connection I have but the concept is NOT the chapter 3 map at all. I took their rough design and build off of it. Likely their actual map is much different now.”

In addition, the lack of buildings on the map will make it less appealing. All in all, there's just a slight possibility that the concept is based on Epic Games' ideas.

SypherPK is confident that the official map will be much more calculated regarding water area, greenery, player limit, buildings, and POIs.

Will Fortnite Chapter 3 begin on December 5?

Owing to the Cube Queen storyline, many players assume that the Fortnite island will be destroyed yet again towards the end of Chapter 2 Season 8. A new Black Hole event might occur following the ultimate showdown between the Cube Queen, IO, Dr. Slone, and the Foundation.

Interestingly, several cosmetic items and emotes in Fortnite also have descriptions that hint towards the destruction of the current Fortnite reality and the beginning of a new reality (Chapter 3).

However, SypherPK is still suspicious of such conspiracy theories that have currently hijacked the Fortnite community. As much as the streamer wants Chapter 3, he is doubtful that Epic Games will abruptly skip Chapter 2 Season 9 and Season X.

As of now, there is no evidence that is strong enough to predict the future of Fortnite. Players can enjoy the ongoing Cubed storyline and expect Epic Games to constantly change the meta to keep the game fresh.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar