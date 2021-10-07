Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Top 5 ways to level up fast after the XP buff

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 made it extremely difficult for players to grind XP for their Battle Pass. The new mechanics to progress in the ranks have been tough and players have had to find other ways to rank up which did not necessarily include the main Battle Royale mode.

However, based on the recent hotfix, Epic Games has buffed up the XP that players can earn from challenges in Fortnite. The previous XP nerf was on the Imposter mode of the game and it had hit the community hard.

Epic Games is aware of the massive backlash and has promised to find other ways for players to rank up quickly in the game.

Battle Pass is where most of the exclusive cosmetics of the season are available and in Season 8 players are targeting the tier 100 Carnage skin, released in collaboration with the newly released movie Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Best ways to rank up in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

1) Repeatable challenges

Fortnite has buffed up the amount of XP that can be earned from repeatable challenges. Previously it was too low for players to even consider doing the same challenges over and over again.

These are the new XP rates for completing repeatable challenges in Fortnite Season 8:

Common Challenge: 2,500 XP

Uncommon Challenge: 2,650 XP

Rare Challenge: 2,750 XP

Epic Challenge: 2,900 XP

Legendary Challenge: 3,750 XP

2) Creative modes and LTMs

Fortnite players can try out LTMs and other Creative modes like Team Rumble or Prison Break. Players can earn up to 125,000 XP by playing for over an hour. Complete the missions and challenges that have been added to the game to earn the extra XP which can boost up the rank quickly.

3) Daily and weekly punch cards

Daily and weekly punch cards can offer a considerable amount of XP that is not wise to ignore. These challenges are fairly simple and grinding them does not take too much effort. Some are completed by simply logging in and playing the game according to the objective.

4) NPC challenges

There are over 17 different NPCs in Fortnite Season 8 and each can offer up to five different challenges that amount to 80,000 XP in total. That's 1,360,000 XP from just NPC challenges alone. Remember to check out the newly added NPCs, Grim Fable and Nitehare.

5) Imposter Mode

Despite the XP nerf, this mode is still one of the best ways to earn XP quickly and rank up. Join a party and complete assignments as Agents or get multiple eliminations as an Imposter to earn the rank XP.

Mikey  @YallNeedJuice ever since fortnite nerfed the XP gain in the imposters mode it’s just full of idle mfs getting idle xp and wasting time, and parties full of trolls that ruin it for everyone ever since fortnite nerfed the XP gain in the imposters mode it’s just full of idle mfs getting idle xp and wasting time, and parties full of trolls that ruin it for everyone

