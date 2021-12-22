Fortnite Chapter 3 XP glitch grants over 100,000 XP every 2 seconds

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 players are in a race to reach level 100 to unlock all the exclusive skins in the Battle Pass. With a total of 500 Battle Stars required to unlock the entire Battle Pass, it will take some acute grinding to reach that goal. Even with challenges and quests, it takes quite a while to get level 100 and unlock the entire Battle Pass.

TNC Terry Ghost👻🤓 @TerryGhostBtw The Best XP Glitch in Fortnite Chapter 3?😂🤣 The Best XP Glitch in Fortnite Chapter 3?😂🤣 https://t.co/2aVJcRHg9G

While the grind can be tough, Fortnite players often opt for XP glitches in Creative mode. Fortnite Creative mode offers a ton of different maps created by the community. Objectives vary on every map, and they provide a good break from the sweaty lobbies in Battle Royale. A new XP glitch has been discovered, and players can secure 100,000 XP every two seconds.

Step-by-step guide to level up at lightning speed every 2 seconds in Fortnite Creative mode

New XP glitches pop up every day in Fortnite Chapter 3, and players can utilize a few to skip the grind and progress faster, level up to 100 and unlock exclusive Battle Pass skins and cosmetics.

Below are all the steps players need to perform to confirm the 100,000 XP from this glitch:

1) Go to the Creative Hub and enter the map code - 3890-9555-6290

2) Enter the map and move to the right-hand corner of the platform.

3) Build up to a height and create an even platform.

4) Move to the corners of the open end of the platform while crouching. An "Interact" button should pop up. Stay in the position for a few seconds, and 50,000 XP should be awarded.

5) Move to the other corner in the same position for 50,000 more XP.

Players can get unlimited XP via this method, but it is advisable not to overextend as it might lead to a ban from Epic Games. The XP glitches in the Creative mode can also be risky at times as they grant unrealistic amounts of XP to players.

JTReds @JTRedsFN got banned for doing a xp glitch in fortnite battle royale creative, ggs only, earned my ban, i wont do it again, sorry daddy mustard got banned for doing a xp glitch in fortnite battle royale creative, ggs only, earned my ban, i wont do it again, sorry daddy mustard https://t.co/mJenm5zEyu

Abusing these glitches can take a player up by hundreds of levels in a single day. Epic Games usually monitors this kind of unnatural progression, and there have been multiple bans handed out in the past for such activities.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar