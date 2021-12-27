Fortnite Chapter 3 XP glitch: New creative map grants 100,000 XP per second

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is live and players can explore all new in-game additions, including, new mechanics like sliding and shooting. There is also a brand new Battle Pass with exclusive Chapter 3 content and players can unlock the entire thing by reaching level 100.

The grind to reach level 100 is a tedious one and Epic Games is not making it easy for players by revamping the XP farming mechanics in Battle Royale. It is difficult and a long grind even for regular players. However, players can always opt for Creative mode to earn extra XP in Fortnite.

ExenifyFN @ExenifyFN #XboxShare The best Xp glitch I found so far of (Fortnite Chapter 3) Credit to IBRO on YouTube. #Fortnite The best Xp glitch I found so far of (Fortnite Chapter 3) Credit to IBRO on YouTube. #Fortnite #XboxShare https://t.co/S4ZJDJPfSt

There is a new Creative mode XP glitch and it allows players to earn secret XP by following a few simple steps. Players can use this XP to progress on the Battle Pass and unlock the exclusive Spider-Man outfit that is available on level 100.

Step-by-step guide to level up quickly in Fortnite Creative mode with secret XP glitch

Fortnite players can rank up easily with secret XP from a new Creative mode XP glitch map. These maps are created to grant extra XP to players and help them with their Battle Pass progress every season.

Follow the steps given below to earn secret XP in Chapter 3 Season 1 of Fortnite:

1) Go to the Creative hub and enter the following island code: 4172-4095-0163

2) Enter the map and pick up the grappler. Grapple hook to the metal vault at the end of the platform.

3) Build a wall just outside the map, joined to the back of the vault. Jump on to the wall and a 'secret XP' interact button should pop-up. Open it to receive up to 50,000 XP in a second.

4) Move over to the blue telephone booth and perform a same build to get another 'secret XP' interact button. Players will get another 50,000 XP from it.

5) Players can also get additional XP from the map by opening a secret room under the metal vault but the amount is not significant.

Players can leave the map and re-enter it to earn more glitched XP each time. This will surely help with the Battle Pass progress and get them to level 100 in no time.

Disclaimer: Fortnite players are advised to avoid using such glitches as using them might result in a permanent ban as punishment.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha