Fortnite Chapter 3 XP Glitch: Creative map grants 35,000 XP per second

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is live and players are busy farming XP to reach level 100 and beyond to unlock the Battle Pass with 500 Battle Stars. The Battle Pass has a ton of exclusive skins, including the most coveted Spider-Man skin that all players who have purchased the Battle Pass will unlock at level 100. The Spider-Man skin also has different styles for players to experiment with.

However, farming XP in Fortnite by simply playing the game and completing challenges can be rather tedious. A monumental amount of XP needs to be farmed for players to reach level 100 and Epic Games is certainly not making it easier for players with each update. Currently, XP glitches are all over the internet and the Fortnite community is discovering new glitches almost every other day.

Fortnite Creative mode has the highest number of XP glitches that grant unrealistic amounts of XP to players if the glitch is performed correctly. In this new XP glitch, players will have to enter an island and can then get up to 35,000 XP in a second.

Step-by-step guide to level up quickly in Fortnite Creative mode with easy XP glitch

There are multiple XP glitches available in Fortnite Creative mode for players to try out and quickly level up, allowing them to unlock exclusive Chapter 3 cosmetics. It is quite likely that some XP glitches might get fixed and not work after Epic Games patches it.

Below are the steps players have to carefully perform so that they can earn up to 35,000 XP in a second:

1) Enter the Creative Hub in Fortnite and enter this island code: 6562-8953-6567

2) The name of the map is Pandvil Box Fight (2V2). Enter the map by starting a private or public game.

3) Upon entering the map, players will notice voting stations in front of them. Move towards the 'Gold Pump' station and jump to climb the first pedestal.

4) After climbing the first pedestal, jump three times on it and climb down.

5) Players will start receiving XP and a pop-up message will appear, saying "CONGRATS! You found the secret X-MAS XP."

If the XP stops coming through, leave the map and join it once again. It is an easy glitch and players can earn a ton of XP through this glitch in Chapter 3 Season 1.

Disclaimer: Users are advised to avoid using such glitches as Epic Games can issue a permanent ban as punishment.

