Fortnite Chapter 3 glitch is sending players under the map and giving them free wins

Grabbing a Victory Royale has become a rather sweaty task in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. With lobbies being quite competitive nowadays, players are certainly having a tough time getting that final elimination and walking away with a win.

With a lesser number of Victory Royales this season, many players' stats are messed up, leaving them desperate to find wins in Chapter 3 Season 1.

Unfortunately, the current season is famous for bizarre glitches and one such recently discovered glitch is actually sending loopers under the map, giving them easy wins in Chapter 3 Season 1. The article below will discuss this recent glitch and reveal how gamers can use it to their advantage.

Gamers use Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 glitch to get Victory Royale

With numerous glitches present in Chapter 3 Season 1, some of them grant XP to the looper while others give undue advantages to players, such as the one being discussed below.

To trigger this particular glitch, players will be required to land on the southern portion of the map at a location called Lil' Shaftie, situated west of Chonker's Speedway near a small body of water called Haven's Oasis.

Lil' Shaftie, POI where the glitch gets triggered in Chapter 3 Season 1 (Image via Fortnite.gg)

The Lil' Shaftie POI has a cliff and under the ridge where gamers can notice a rail track going in. However, the adjacent areas are sealed by a wall.

Players will need to land on the right-hand side of the tracks and break both the walls, opening up a small ridge that is the secret location for this glitch.

Stepping inside this ridge will hide the player's character from the vision of other players nearby. However, stepping inside a few paces will bizarrely send the looper under the map.

How to use this glitch as an advantage in Fortnite?

Players near this location can hide inside the glitched area to evade other enemies who are nearby. This can be pivotal as gamers won't lose significant ammunition or health supplies by escaping a confrontation.

Also Read Article Continues below

Going under the map of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is extremely advantageous for 'pacifistic' loopers. Allowed to rotate freely in the map and navigate to any location without encountering enemies, they can safely travel to the final zones and stay hidden to secure a Victory Royale without even eliminating an enemy.

Edited by Atul S