12 Fortnite XP glitches that reward over 50,000 XP every minute 

Strangely enough, the best way to rank up in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is through the various existing XP glitches in the game. Ever since the new chapter rolled out, gamers have revealed numerous XP glitches that reward gamers with a significant amount of experience points in short periods of time.

Fortnite players have been using the many XP glitches in Chapter 3 Season 1 to rank up faster and unlock the exclusive Battle Pass rewards. This article will reveal twelve Fortnite XP glitches that reward players with over 50,000 XP every minute.

Twelve working Fortnite XP glitches revealed

1) Pro FFA Arena -XP and Sliding

The code to enter this particular Fortnite Creative island is 3794-8637-4359195.

Enter the island and head towards the area marked Safe Area. Inside this building, there will be a pedestal with the words "Support a Creator" written on it.

Gamers will then have to jump twice on this pedestal. The second jump will instantly take them to a new area with a prominent button. Pressing this button will trigger the glitch, granting players free XP.

2) G6T Clenn 1V1

The code to enter this particular Fortnite Creative island is 3890-9555-6290.

Enter the island and navigate to the area which allows gamers to change their outfits. Once there, players should start building over the water on the edge of the map.

Like in the video above, players will be able to discover a button in the water that they can interact with, triggering the XP glitch in this particular map.

3) 1v1 Build Fight Map

The code to enter this particular Fortnite Creative island is 4172-4095-0163.

Enter the map and locate the metallic vault on the island. Pick up the Grapple Hook and climb to the top of the vault. Build a ramp outside the map whose end should be attached to the vault.

Upon jumping on this ramp, gamers will come across a secret award button. Clicking this button will start crediting free XP to the player.

4) Chapter 3- The Hole

The code to enter this particular Fortnite Creative island is 9048-7731-3674v1.

Enter the island and head towards any NPC to accept a quest. Once the quest has been completed, players must then return to the NPC and keep interacting with them. Each interaction will reward players with a fair amount of XP.

5) Candook's 7 in 1 Edit Course

The code to enter this particular Fortnite Creative island is 0088-7954-2363.

Start the game and pick up materials near the Jonesy statue. Go to the Lower Floor and set the speed to "Fast". Get to the aim course and place a roof. Stand over the support button to edit and jump inside the hole.

Once inside, place a pyramid and edit it into a ramp. Players should then stand at the bottom of this ramp to start earning XP.

6) Pro-Pit Galaxy (XP) Mythic Guns

The code to access this Fortnite Creative Map is 4186-0201-898452.

Immediately after entering the map, players must find the hologram of a person dancing and move to the right of the hologram. There will be several weapons and a gingerbread man. Players have to interact with the gingerbread man to begin receiving a steady amount of XP.

To further increase the XP flow, players must find and climb up the staircase on this map. On top of the second staircase, gamers will be required to jump twice to trigger the XP glitch, granting players about 400 XP per second. Following further instructions on the video above can yield even higher XP rewards.

7) G6T 1V1

The code to access this Fortnite Creative Map is 4718-2254-2813.

Upon entering the map, gamers will notice several weapons lying on the ground. Players should locate the shield potion and aim at it. They must then lower the crosshair by a few degrees to aim at the floor instead.

After these steps, simply firing the weapon will get XP credited to the player. Perform a similar action on top of the "Support A Creator" pedestal as well to receive additional XP.

8) Pros Headshot Creative map

The code to access this Fortnite Creative Map is 2544-1155-6548?v=28.

After entering the map, gamers will be required to build pyramids on the empty respawn points on the map. Doing this blocks immediate respawns, leading to the player gliding after a respawn. Players must glide towards the hallway visible on the map, landing on the blue tile at the end. Simply standing on this tile will grant players XP, even if they're AFK.

9) Hotel Fight map

The code to access this Fortnite Creative Map is 9118-1451-9915v71.

Head to the safe area after entering the game. Once gamers are there, they should interact with the hidden XP item shown in the video. After that, players must perform an emote to start receiving XP.

10) OG Prison Breakout map

The code to access this Fortnite Creative Map is 7049-4741-6757.

On this map, players will spawn in a prison cell and must exit to the right. Players can then navigate through the map and find the prison gates. Breaking these prison gates will grant XP to the player, which can be repeated for even more XP.

11) Season 8 Warm Up

The code to access this Fortnite Creative Map is 7264-2987-8032v43.

Enter this Creative Mode and navigate to the rift called Crosshair. Players must first build structures around the strange bots on the map before shooting them, granting XP to players.

12) Edit Pump Wars

The code to access this Fortnite Creative Map is 1478-6145-6503v233.

Once the game begins, a secret button will pop up instructing gamers to "Enter Matchmaking".

Jumping on top of this option will trigger the XP glitch and start rewarding gamers with a decent amount of experience points.

