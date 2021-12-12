Fortnite Chapter 3 XP Glitch gives up to 100,000 XP every 5 minutes, here is how

Fortnite Creative maps are the best way to earn quick XP in the game as players continue to exploit more efficient farming methods. Players have identified and created many creative maps that use them to their maximum, and fans should definitely check them out.

Leveling up with XP always helps with Chapter 3 Season 1's battle pass. The game contains a ton of new cosmetics for characters like Spider-Man, and many more. So, players should make sure they get these XPs as quickly as possible, as it won't be long before developer Epic Games removes them from the game forever after a patch for the popular Battle Royale title.

Earn XP quickly in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 with this Creative Map Glitch

To exploit the Creative Map glitch in Fortnite right now, players need to enter the map with the code "3794-8637-4359195" and players should make sure that they don't forget to add in the 195 at the end of the code.

For this trick to work, they can select either Private or Public match. Once they're on the island, they will have to traverse a bit to a tent with "Safe Area" written on it. They will then have to jump on a turnstile, and jump on top of it again to reach another room.

Inside the room, they can see a place to claim rewards. With this button, players will earn XP at a rapid pace. Once they press it, players will be teleported outside the room. However, they can see that the XP keeps piling on at a speed never seen before in Fortnite.

Additionally, after the button, players won't have to do anything. So they can then remain AFK and earn astronomical amounts of XP.

Items to earn in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass

With the amount of XPs players earn from glitches like these, they will have a plethora of options to purchase from the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass. This includes various outfits for characters like Spider-Man, The Foundation, Ronin and many more.

Pair that with items like Sprays, Loading Screens, Emotes, V-Bucks and many more, and fans can customize their avatars with some amazing items for them to stand out during battle.

So what are you waiting for? Load up Fortnite and get started on XP farming right away.

