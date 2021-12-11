All known XP Glitches in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is underway, and gamers have already started experiencing glitches in the game. Glitches in Fortnite are pretty common and add a different element to the game.

Although glitches can be both a boon and a bane, most of the ones in Fortnite are good ones and do not affect the result of the match. However, the most common and the most popular ones are the XP glitches which assist gamers to rank up the tiers faster.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has some similar XP glitches discussed in this article.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: XP glitches to rank up fast

1) Edit Pump Wars

Edit Pump Wars is a creative mode that can be accessed in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 by putting in a special code. This mode has XP enabled, and inside the game, there is a glitch that rewards gamers with the experience points continuously.

Gamers should set the game to "Private Game" before entering. Once the game starts, a secret button will instruct gamers to opt for "Enter Matchmaking". Loopers will be required to jump up and click on this button to trigger the XP flow.

Once the action is complete, players will receive the XP credited to their account.

Code to access this mode:- 1478-6145-6503v233

2) Season 8 Warm Up

This is also a creative mode that can be accessed with a specific code. After opting to enter, gamers will be required to shoot down all the options except for the "Tunne" mode.

Once the game begins, the mode will require players to build structures and proceed while eliminating the opponents. Once everyone is eliminated, they will need to visit the teleporter, build a cover around it, and place a ramp above it.

Once the ramp is in place, loopers will be required to get on top of it and jump. Jumping each time will prompt the game to consider that the mode has been completed and reward gamers with XP.

Code to access this mode:- 7264-2987-8032v43

3) Truck Pursuit

Fortnite Truck Pursuit creative mode is a fun-to-play mode involving cars. The creative mode also has several modes within itself. To grind XP, gamers will be required to target the "Caged" mode.

In the "Caged" mode, the cars are prevented from falling off the road as there are barriers provided. However, gamers will be required to take their vehicles towards the edge of the barrier and topple it sideways in a manner that the wheels stay in motion. This will generate XPs and credit those to the loopers' accounts.

4) Party Royale

One of the Milestone Quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 instructs gamers to catch fish. The Milestone Quest has 20 stages, and each step rewards gamers with 8000 XP.

Completing this challenge in the normal game mode is a bit time-consuming. Therefore, gamers should enter the Party Royale mode and visit the island's southern end. There will be a vending machine that gives the fishing rod. The fishing spot is nearby, and gamers can easily complete the Milestone Quests in Party Royale mode.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar