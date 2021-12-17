Fortnite Chapter 3 Creative mode XP glitch breaks the game, grants 100,000 XP per minute

XP glitches in Fortnite Chapter 3 have been rampant ever since the Accolade devices were added to Creative Mode. There are several maps that grant players unlimited XP, where they can gain hundreds of thousands of XP per minute using these glitches, and a new one keeps popping up every day.

Yet another edit course map in Fortnite Creative Mode is throwing away thousands of XP every minute. Players can head over to this map if they want to level up fast in Chapter 3 Season 1. Unlike most XP glitches, this one is fairly easy to do.

There are a total of six edit courses on the map, and all of them have the XP glitch. Players need to make one simple edit in each course to find the glitched area. Once they crouch in the area, they will gain up to 100,000 XP per minute in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Step-by-step guide to getting 100,000 XP per minute in Fortnite Chapter 3

Creative map '0088-7954-2363' is a seven-in-one edit course, but it is much more useful in other ways. Instead of using the map to practice their edits, players can gain over 100,000 XP per minute in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Players will need to carefully follow a specific set of steps in order to make this Creative XP glitch in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 work.

Enter the code 0088-7954-2363 and head over to the 7-in-1 edit course. Start the game and pick up some material next to the Jonesy statue. Head over to the lower floor and set speed to "fast." Go over to the aim course and place a roof on the opening. Stand over the support button and edit the roof in order to jump inside the hole. Once inside, place a pyramid and then edit it into a ramp. Stand at the bottom of the ramp to start earning XP. Repeat the same process in courses 1 to 6.

🎁Eggnog_TheThird🧐🎄 @Eknock_10 I heard people are getting banned for the XP glitch in Fortnite it that true? I heard people are getting banned for the XP glitch in Fortnite it that true?

Clearly, this XP glitch in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 takes longer than most but it isn't as complicated as the others.

XP system in Fortnite Chapter 3 is broken

Ever since the Accolade device was added to Fortnite Creative Mode, the number of XP glitches in Chapter 3 Season 1 has been out of control. Heading over to Creative mode is a much better and faster option to gain large amounts of XP than playing the Battle Royale game.

Rubiks Gaming @RubiksGaming18 Fortnite when there's game breaking glitches:



Fortnite when there's a XP glitch: Fortnite when there's game breaking glitches:Fortnite when there's a XP glitch: https://t.co/RvnyCnjjuA

This has upset players who have spent hours grinding the game to level up. Hopefully, Epic Games manages to polish how Accolade devices in Creative Mode work in order to reduce the number of XP glitches in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

