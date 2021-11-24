Fortnite Chapter 3 leak confirms new biome

A minor Fortnite Chapter 3 leak has revealed numerous biomes will be added to the new map. For the moment, sand and grass type biomes have been confirmed. This would mean that deserts and grassland will be present on the Artemis map.

While the size and scale of these biomes are unknown, they may cover a few quadrants on the map. This is all the information that's available at the moment. However, based on speculation, a few more conclusions can be drawn.

BURNN GAMING @BurnnGaming



Mostly in Terrain and Biome materials, but potentially other places as well! The one below is for sand height.



#Fortnite #Leaks "Artemis", which the codename for the Fortnite Chapter 3 map, is already being used in several places in the files.Mostly in Terrain and Biome materials, but potentially other places as well! The one below is for sand height. "Artemis", which the codename for the Fortnite Chapter 3 map, is already being used in several places in the files. Mostly in Terrain and Biome materials, but potentially other places as well! The one below is for sand height.#Fortnite #Leaks https://t.co/hgvVo36Csm

What other biomes can players expect to see in Fortnite Chapter 3?

The concept map, based on the early prototype design, showcased mountains, icy regions, and forests. While this is still speculation at the moment, these biomes may become a reality.

EDMIRE @EDMIRE2k My Fortnite Chapter 3 map ‘concept’ (using this for a pinned tweet for new visitors) My Fortnite Chapter 3 map ‘concept’ (using this for a pinned tweet for new visitors) https://t.co/ydITy8aJ3r

Epic Games is known for bringing the map to life in Fortnite. The only question is, "Will these biomes be as good as the ones from Chapter 1, and will there be enough map changes?"

It's too soon to tell, but hopefully, Fortnite Chapter 3 will have meaningful dynamic map changes. Having the landscape remain stagnant for multiple seasons is bad for player morale.

HYPEX @HYPEX Greatest Fortnite map change build-ups of all time, I might have forgot some but these had the entire community speculate for days.. Greatest Fortnite map change build-ups of all time, I might have forgot some but these had the entire community speculate for days.. https://t.co/vijjuJDiqD

Will there be wildlife specific to each biome?

The new map is named after the Greek Goddess of the wild and animals. If the developers stay true to the theme, players can expect diverse wildlife for each biome.

At present, there are six animals in-game - wolves, raptors, frogs, crows, boars, and chickens. In Fortnite Chapter 3, players can expect this number to enter double digits.

🟪Racoco • Fortnite Leaks 🟪 @rac0c0 The new map is codenamed "Artemis"

Artemis is the Greek Goddess of the wild, and animals.

I have no idea what this is supposed to mean cus we already got a "wild life" themed season but we'll find out soon The new map is codenamed "Artemis"Artemis is the Greek Goddess of the wild, and animals.I have no idea what this is supposed to mean cus we already got a "wild life" themed season but we'll find out soon

With rideable wildlife rumours to be added to the game soon, the list of animals is bound to grow. The only question that remains is. "Will they have their own specific biomes?"

Wildlife having their unique biomes would be an amazing feature. This allows developers to add multiple variants of an animal to the map. Hopefully, leakers will find some information about wildlife soon.

What about flora? Will Epic Games be adding in new types of vegetation?

A new tree model was spotted in a picture that teased the upcoming sliding mechanics. Little is known about this new tree type, but it should appear in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Considering the fact that vegetation changes every chapter, players can expect new flora to cover the map. Hopefully, each biome will have its own kind of trees and plants to better suit the theme.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar