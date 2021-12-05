Fortnite Chapter 3 leaks: Launch time, new Mythics, Greasy Grove, and more

Fortnite Chapter 3 leaks have begun appearing on social media. However, in keeping with Epic Games' request, the leaks are limited in nature. Nevertheless, they provide an idea of things to come.

While information is scarce, "OG" players will be ecstatic about a few returning in-game POIs. The biggest surprise of all, however, has nothing to do with the new map but rather a preponed timeline.

Fortnite Chapter 3 leaks reveal tantalizing details for the playerbase

1) Launch date change

Fortnite Chapter 3 - Season 1 is now CONFIRMED to begin at 10 AM Eastern Time based on the following hotfixed line (in UTC)

- MatchmakingStartTime="2021.12.05-15.00.00"



Epic Games stated that the downtime would last for two days. However, based on the latest information from leakers, Fortnite Chapter 3 will begin on December 5 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

With hotfixes being pushed and updates already live for certain platforms, loopers are in for a surprise. Hopefully, the timeline isn't altered at the last moment.

2) Impostor Mode XP rework

Playtime: 700 -> 350

Game Start: 1000 -> 500

Game Win: 2000 -> 1000

Game Complete: 2000 -> 1000

Elimination as Impostor: 2000 -> 1000

Sabotage as Impostor: 1000 -> 500

Developers have reverted the XP value for the popular Impostors Mode. Players can use this once more to farm experience points and unlock Battle Pass rewards sooner. Hopefully, the XP won't be nerfed later on.

Furthermore, with the IO bridge being showcased in the end-of-season live event, Impostor Mode is likely to receive an update soon.

3) New map: Landmarks and POIs

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Here is a list of ONLY the locations that have names showing on the actual map:



- Chonkers Speedway

- Scientist Lab

- Condo Canyon

- Sleepy Sound

- Logjam

- Shifty Shafts

- Camp Cuddles

- Rocky Reels

- The Joneses

- Greasy Grove

- Sanctuary

- Creamy Crossroads

Two POIs from Fortnite Chapter 1, Shifty Shafts and Greasy Grove are making a comeback. However, given that these are variants of old "OG" locations, they will be slightly different in design and layout.

The Daily Bugle and the Seven's Sanctuary will also be present on the island. Apart from these landmarks, numerous new POI's will be featured as well.

4) Fortnite Chapter 3 end date

Chapter 3 Season 1 ends on March 19th (104 days long)

According to the information, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is set to end on March 19, 2022 at 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time. However, this date is subject to change upon Epic Games' discretion.

6) New mythics

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey New Strings:

- Spider-Man's Web Shooters

- Hold to Swing

- Chonkers ain't got nothin' on this beast.

- All Gooped Up

- Sidearm Pistol

- Headpiece

- Foundation's Plasma Spike

Two new mythics may arrive in the game at launch - Spider-Man's Web Shooters and the Foundation's Sidearm Pistol. There is already leaked footage of the Web Shooters in action and the Pistol has been showcased during the end-of-season live event.

7) Unreal Engine 5 confirmed

Chapter 3 - Season 1 is now CONFIRMED to be using Unreal Engine 5

Fortnite Chapter 3 has been confirmed to be using Unreal Engine 5. Players can expect to see a better overall in-game performance. Additionally, creative maps with visually better environments and features, are additional in-game assets that players have to look forward to.

8) Quest system overhaul

The quest system for Fortnite Chapter 3 has been reworked. In addition to milestones and daily quests, Season Quests and Season bonus goals have been added in as well. This will be useful for players who want to complete their Battle Pass at the last moment.

