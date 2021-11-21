Fortnite Chapter 3 leaks: Tilted Towers and old POIs to return, new biomes, and more

Tilted Towers is probably the most iconic POI ever to be featured in Fortnite. It is the hottest topic of "OG" folklore within the community. The location is so popular that it even has a song dedicated to it.

Nevertheless, all good things have to come to an end, and so did Tilted Towers. After taking a beating for a few seasons, the POI eventually became Boney Burbs. However, that all may change soon. With Chapter 3 around the corner, old POIs are set to return.

What old POIs can players expect to see in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Aside from Tilted Towers, POIs such as Loot Lake, Viking Village, and Haunted Hills have remained fan-favorites. There are numerous old POI's that players would love to see in-game.

According to the creator of the popular "Artemis" concept map, there is a chance of a few "OG" POIs returning. While it's a hunch or speculation at best, one can never be certain with Epic Games.

EDMIRE @EDMIRE2k Chapter 3 POIs - a hint



Think back to the mothership and the things that were floating inside before it starting abducting things. Chapter 3 POIs - a hintThink back to the mothership and the things that were floating inside before it starting abducting things.

Based on his tweet, the old POIs that were showcased floating about inside the Mothership are due to make a comeback. This would include locations such as Lucky Landing, Butter Barn, etc.

Although the Mothership crashed with these POIs, copies of them do exist in other realities. Since each reality under the Imagined Order's control is a slight variation, some POIs and named locations remain the same.

A good example of this is Pleasant Park. This major named location has been featured in both Fortnite Chapters 1 and 2. If this is indeed the case, then variants of the old POIs will indeed be present in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Will the "OG" POIs look different?

Since the POIs will be from a different reality, players can expect them to look a bit different. However, most of the differences will not be due to design change but rather improved textures.

While a few minor changes can be implemented to suit the theme better, the POIs should immediately feel at home. Nevertheless, fans will have to wait to see for themselves.

Apart from the return of "OG" POIs, what can players expect to see in Fortnite Chapter 3's map?

Based on rumors and unconfirmed sources, numerous biomes will be present on the new map. These will feature landscapes such as deserts, forests, and even hills. However, this information cannot be confirmed at the moment.

Hopefully, within the coming days, leakers will be able to uncover more details. With less than two weeks to go until Chapter 3, leaks are bound to begin surfacing soon.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar