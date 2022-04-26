Fortnite Chapter 3's biggest mystery is a shimmering light in the distance

Epic Games never fails to surprise players in terms of mysteries in Fortnite. The unfolding of a mystery in the Battle Royale game is one of the most enjoyable experiences. However, there is one mystery that players still haven't figured out since Chapter 1.

A few days ago, a player spotted a bright yellow shimmering light in the distance from the island. According to him, it was the Cube Queen who might soon make her way to the flipside. Unfortunately, his myth was busted as soon as players informed him that the light has existed ever since Chapter 1.

If this isn't the Cube Queen, it begs the question of what the shimmering yellow light in Fortnite Chapter 3 is. Several players tried to pass this off as a glitch. However, the fact that the light has existed for around three years means that it is so much more than a glitch.

What is the mysterious light in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Ever since players first spotted the mysterious bright yellow shimmering light in the distance from the island, they started coming up with theories of their own.

One of the very first theories involved the interaction between the Ice King and Prisoner, a.k.a the King of Fire. Many players think that this is where the Prisoner went after the volcano's eruption in Season 8.

This was not the answer to the mystery since the light continued to exist throughout Chapter 2. When players once again witnessed the mysterious light in Fortnite Chapter 3, they thought it was the return of the Cube Queen.

The yellow circle is similar to the aura around the Queen of Reality and the Ice King. Therefore, it could be one of the elemental gods watching over the island from a distance. However, Epic Games' silence on the mystery has further perplexed players.

Another Fortnite god is arriving in Chapter 3

Both Chapters so far have seen at least one elemental god. They came in a yellow circle and floated above the island for a while. Hence, the light could have been a signal of their arrival. The mysterious light still around in Chapter 3 can only point towards the arrival of another elemental god.

Players desperately need an answer to the mystery that has been one of the biggest secrets in the game for over three years. Even if it is going to be another elemental god, an explanation from the developers will help players calm down a bit and satisfy their curiosity.

