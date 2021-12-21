How long does it take to level up from 0 to 100 in Fortnite?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is underway and Spider-Man is available on the Battle Pass for all players who have purchased it. However, to unlock the outfit, players will have to reach level 100 first.

Battle Stars need to be collected and a ton of XP gathered before Fortnite players can unlock the Spider-Man outfit at level 100.

Gathering XP is one of the toughest tasks in Fortnite. Even in Chapter 3, the difficult grind continues. Players will have to play the game regularly, complete challenges, quests and other in-game events to earn extra XP.

This article will answer how long it takes to reach level 100 in Fortnite Chapter 3 in realistic terms.

Unlock level 100 quickly in Fortnite Chapter 3 by completing challenges and quests

The easiest way to earn XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 is by playing the game regularly. Playing Battle Royale matches and completing quests on the side will grant a ton of XP.

Each NPC has a ton of quests available and as the season progresses, more NPCs are added to the island along with their quests.

Players will need to collect 500 Battle Stars in total to complete the Battle Pass in Fortnite Chapter 3. Each level grants players five Battle Stars, totaling up to 500 stars for the most wanted Spider-Man outfit.

Fortnite players have the option to purchase all Battle Pass levels and unlock all exclusive outfits on the very first day. While that is a viable option, not every player in the community has that kind of money. Furthermore, it also ruins the need to grind the game.

Battle Pass provides a legit purpose behind the regular which would be removed if players simply bought all the tiers with V-bucks.

Realistically speaking, a regular Fortnite player should take between five to seven weeks to reach level 100 in Chapter 3. This includes finishing the quests and challenges available in-game.

To reach the mark quicker, players can opt for XP glitches available in Creative mode. However, these methods are tricky and can lead to a ban from Epic Games.

