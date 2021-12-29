How to get The Foundation skin early in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is almost halfway through completion and players are still waiting for the Foundation skin to be released. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been revealed as the Foundation and a special skin is waiting to be unlocked in Chapter 3 Season 1. However, players will have to wait a little longer before they can get their hands on it. Apparently, the Foundation skin will be released sometime in February 2022.

However, the community has figured out a way to play with the Foundation skin even before its launch. The method to equip the Foundation skin early in Chapter 3 is quite tricky and can only be accomplished if players have unlocked the Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass up to at least level 80.

Play with the Foundation skin early in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 with a little help from Mystique

The Foundation is an NPC that is on the Chapter 3 map and can be spotted in the Sanctuary POI. To play with the Foundation early in Fortnite Chapter 3, players will need to first equip the Mystique skin that was available back in the Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass.

After equipping the Mystique skin, players simply need to head down to the Sanctuary POI and eliminate the Foundation NPC. The easiest way to do it is to hide in a bush or shrub nearby and shoot the NPC. There is currently a glitch that makes the player undetectable to the NPC, meaning the Foundation will not shoot back.

After eliminating the NPC, all players need to do is use the special Mystique emote which allows the player to shape-shift into the skin of the last enemy eliminated. Currently, this is the only way to equip the Foundation skin in a Battle Royale game in Fortnite Chapter 3. Unfortunately, this particular trick does not last very long and wears off if players start shooting.

Nevertheless, players can still get some awesome screenshots with the highly anticipated Foundation skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 and confuse other players.

