Pump Shotguns confirmed to return in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Weapons in Fortnite have been a crucial part of the game since its release. A Shotgun is a type of weapon that is very useful and must be utilized in close-range fights. Fortnite has released several types and varieties of the shotgun. With the progressing seasons being released in-game, shotguns were vaulted and new ones added.

With the release of the new Chapter 3 Season 2 trailer, players have identified a familiar weapon. The community instantly spotted the Pump Shotgun that was awaited in-game for a long time after Chapter 3 Season 1, and it is now finally here.

Fortnite's Pump shotgun makes a return in the latest season

HYPEX @HYPEX SPOTTED WEAPONS IN SEASON 2:



- Pump Shotgun

- Heavy Sniper

- Aug

- New AR

- New Thermal AR SPOTTED WEAPONS IN SEASON 2:- Pump Shotgun- Heavy Sniper- Aug- New AR- New Thermal AR https://t.co/938ErOGC9w

With the latest Chapter 3 Season 2, it is now confirmed that the Pump Shotgun will be returning to the weapon arsenal on the looped island. The Pump Shotgun is one of the most used guns in the entire game. The weapon carries an approximate 26% usage out of all the weapons available.

There are no speculation or leaks as of yet that suggest a change in their stats. The community was pumped as always for the shotgun to return as last season's shotgun wasn't promising.

zynx @zynx4k

#Fortnite The Grey/Green/Blue varients of the Pump Shotgun have been unvaulted. The Grey/Green/Blue varients of the Pump Shotgun have been unvaulted.#Fortnite https://t.co/vHiG5KXBn1

It has also been confirmed that different rarities will be available, ranging from green to legendary. Content creators and streamers are on the move to find more items that have a high probability of being released on the island. The community is hoping for a better weapon balance and friendly metas to arise.

Why the Pump Shotgun is crucial in Chapter 3?

Syndrome @SyndromeYouTube The Pump Shotgun is definitely back in Fortnite!! The Pump Shotgun is definitely back in Fortnite!!

The return of OG shotguns in Fortnite's latest season will have a huge impact on the player base. Loopers in the previous season experienced a new shotgun that was not up to the mark and failed to meet the expectations of the community.

Mr Fuzion @MrFuzionn

Vault the MK-7, Stinger, Ranger, Heavy Shotgun, Hunter Bolt Action Sniper

Buff The Striker OR bring back the Pump Shotgun

Buff The Auto OR bring back the Tactical Shotgun

Unvault The SCAR/Assault Rifle

Unvault Suppressed SMG and Tactical SMG Chapter3Season 2 Wishlist #Fortnite Vault the MK-7, Stinger, Ranger, Heavy Shotgun, Hunter Bolt Action SniperBuff The Striker OR bring back the Pump ShotgunBuff The Auto OR bring back the Tactical ShotgunUnvault The SCAR/Assault RifleUnvault Suppressed SMG and Tactical SMG Chapter3Season 2 Wishlist #FortniteVault the MK-7, Stinger, Ranger, Heavy Shotgun, Hunter Bolt Action SniperBuff The Striker OR bring back the Pump ShotgunBuff The Auto OR bring back the Tactical ShotgunUnvault The SCAR/Assault RifleUnvault Suppressed SMG and Tactical SMG

It was simply not strong enough to be used against overpowered SMGs and Assault Rifles. Due to this, the weapon balance of the game has become completely one-sided. Now, as the pump is released, players can only hope that they can finally pick up close-range fights without hesitating.

alicia @whouffaldi i’m already annoyed because this fortnite season is looking incredibly vehicle heavy espec with all the unvaulted vehicles and the upcoming ones in the codes because like 9/10 vehicles are literally inoperable on nintendo switch 🫠 gonna k*ll myself over it i’m already annoyed because this fortnite season is looking incredibly vehicle heavy espec with all the unvaulted vehicles and the upcoming ones in the codes because like 9/10 vehicles are literally inoperable on nintendo switch 🫠 gonna k*ll myself over it

The game may also see a rise in the number of active players, and those who previously quit may return. The hype around the new season has set up a lot of new elements that have been introduced as several are calling this a "Vehicle Heavy Season."

