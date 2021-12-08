'Spray and Pray' meta returns to Fortnite as shotguns receive major nerfs in Chapter 3

Epic Games took Fortnite off the charts in changes they implemented in Chapter 3, creating an entire new world of content to explore. However, with these incredible changes, several game balances followed, leaving one particular area of combat feeling lackluster compared to Chapter 2.

Shotguns received a big nerf, forcing players to resort to automatic bullet hoses for a quick elimination. This not-so-subtle change is causing players to substitute the spray-n-pray tactic at close to medium ranges.

Shotguns don't pack as much of a punch as they used to in Fortnite

Fortnite players have made several comments stating how they feel like shotguns simply aren't doing the work they used to. Whether it's less damage per shot, a wider spread, or less bang, shotguns are not able to meet Chapter 3's standards for a go-to weapon.

Raider464 @raidr_fn Have shotguns been this inferior to spray weapons in any other season? Needs balance changes for sure Have shotguns been this inferior to spray weapons in any other season? Needs balance changes for sure

Such a big shift in shotguns has occured that players are noticing a considerable difference and second guessing the weapons' power in previous days. Pro players are moving towards rifles and smgs, as shotguns fall in the ranks of overpowered weapons.

For years, shotguns have been the bread and butter of a Fortnite player's arsenal, having the ability to one tap opponents with a well placed shot. Now, the meta of the game is swapping back over to the 'empty the entire clip' mentality.

Tfue @Tfue MX-Seven AR is BROKEN!!! MX-Seven AR is BROKEN!!!

It's been awhile since shotguns haven't been the preferred weapon at close range, so Epic Games may have to incorporate another patch in the upcoming weeks to restore Fortnite's balance.

If nothing changes, ARs and SMGs will take over Fortnite as the insane weapons for Chapter 3. Expect to see most enemy players feilding multiple automatic weapons with deep pools of ammo.

Bugha @bugha the ARS and SMGS this season are actually the craziest they've ever been the ARS and SMGS this season are actually the craziest they've ever been

Hiding behind cover will be more important than ever, as players will start firing on sight and won't stop until the threat is eliminated.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider