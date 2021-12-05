Where to find Spider-Man in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite has released its next collaboration with Marvel as a part of Chapter 3. This corresponds with the new Spider-Man movie coming out soon. Spider-Man is now officially a part of the Fortnite universe and is available as an NPC for players to interact with on the map.

Chapter 3's storyline merits a completely reformed map with several new named locations. To find Spider-Man, players must travel to one of the locations on the northeast section of the map. Details are listed below.

Spider-Man hangs out around his old newspaper office in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Surrounded by a crater to the east of Coney Crossroads, the Daily Bugle stands as a location straight out of the Marvel universe. Spider-Man spawns in or around the primary building as his alter ego, Peter Parker.

The Daily Bugle is the newspaper that is frequently on a crusade against Spider-Man thanks to J. Jonah Jameson and ironically serves as Peter Parker's place of employment. Lore-wise, it makes sense for Epic Games to include this location for the Chapter 3 map.

Spider-Man's Web Shooters are also a part of Fortnite's Chapter 3 in the form of a Mythic weapon that players can allegedly receive for free. All they need to do is walk up to Spider-Man around the Daily Bugle and interact with him.

Spider-Man gives out his Web Shooters for free for players to swing around from structure to structure just like he does.

IGN @IGN #SpiderMan Spider-Man (and his swinging ability), The Daily Bugle, and more arrive on a new map in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1! #FortniteFlipped Spider-Man (and his swinging ability), The Daily Bugle, and more arrive on a new map in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1! #FortniteFlipped #SpiderMan https://t.co/5I8OsIdLpM

There have been plenty of interesting additions to Fortnite with Chapter 3's release that target mobility, the most coveted being the new sliding mechanic that opens the door for skilled maneuvers. With Web Shooters, players will be able to swing around the map with ease and surprise unsuspecting enemies.

Also Read Article Continues below

As Spider-Man might be one of the most popular NPC's to ever be added to the game, dozens of players might be looking to pay him a visit at their first convenience. This means anyone trying to find Spider-Man should use an abundance of caution when exploring the Daily Bugle as they might run into hordes of enemies.

Edited by Danyal Arabi