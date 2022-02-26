Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 countdown: Days left for next season, new leaks, rumors, and more

The end of the ongoing season of Fortnite is very close, and gamers are gearing up for the final stint. Excitement regarding Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is growing exponentially in the community as everyone is eager to know how the story will proceed in the upcoming season.

Chapter 3 Season 1 offers some of the most amazing cosmetics, including the arrival of Spider-Man. The Web Slinger arrived with its Mythic weapon that hooked gamers to the loop. Therefore, gamers have pretty high expectations from the developers regarding Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

This article will reveal some of the most significant information regarding the upcoming season that has been uncovered till now.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 information revealed

1) Release date

According to the Battle Pass, the ongoing season is scheduled to end on March 19. Hence, it is expected that Chapter 3 Season 2 will begin on March 20 itself. However, there could be a slight delay in the commencement of the next season if Epic decides to extend the ongoing season by a few days.

There will also be an elongated downtime which could delay the process of the release of Chapter 3 Season 2. So, there are approximately around three weeks left until the new season is released.

2) New leaks and rumors

HYPEX @HYPEX All these upcoming things are hinting more & more towards an IO & Seven war season, you can't tell me otherwise..



- Tank Vehicle

- Tactical Sprinting

- Tactical Overshield

- Clamber (Parkou/Climbing)

- Unreleased Mythic Thermal AR

- Vehicle Mods (Turrets & Possible Armor) All these upcoming things are hinting more & more towards an IO & Seven war season, you can't tell me otherwise..- Tank Vehicle- Tactical Sprinting- Tactical Overshield- Clamber (Parkou/Climbing)- Unreleased Mythic Thermal AR- Vehicle Mods (Turrets & Possible Armor) https://t.co/UqM2KHIpOV

Loopers are already aware of the IO's movement on the island. The organization has set up strategic camps in several locations and is waiting for the perfect opportunity. The Seven are yet to take any action, and it seems that both parties are measuring each other.

The storyline is quite certain to indicate a possible war-themed season for Chapter 3 Season 2. Popular data miner Hypex has taken to social media to reveal some interesting aspects of the upcoming season.

According to reports, tanks will be added and modifications to vehicles will be made. In character mechanics, tactical sprinting and a possible parkour sequence are in development.

HYPEX @HYPEX Upcoming "Mythic Thermal AR" Weapon Stats:



- 39 Body/Builds Damage & 78 Headshot

- Clip Size: 15 & Reload Time 2s

- Firie Rate: 1.8 (70 DPS)



This might be tied to an upcoming unnnamed POI codenamed "DDMachine" which mentions "Thermal" & "Lightning" stuff Upcoming "Mythic Thermal AR" Weapon Stats:- 39 Body/Builds Damage & 78 Headshot- Clip Size: 15 & Reload Time 2s- Firie Rate: 1.8 (70 DPS)This might be tied to an upcoming unnnamed POI codenamed "DDMachine" which mentions "Thermal" & "Lightning" stuff

A new weapon called Mythic Thermal AR is also expected to feature in the upcoming season. The statistics of which have been revealed by data miners. Apart from this, gamers can also expect new POIs to emerge on the island.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar