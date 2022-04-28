Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Leaks: Miles Morales skin, Lightsaber's return, and more

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is just over halfway through. The tentative release date for Chapter 3 Season 3 is June 3 and if leaks are any indication, the next six weeks will be packed with content. There are quite a few leaks regarding the second half of Chapter 3 Season 2.

As these are leaks, nothing is confirmed. However, there is a high likelihood that several of these things might end up being true. From Klombo to Star Wars, here is everything that has been leaked for this season.

Chapter 3 Season 2 Fortnite leak roundup

Following the leaks, Klombo's return in the game is almost a sure thing. There are secret quests involving Klomberries, which were just added back to the game. Prior to that, the bushes were dry and empty. However, players are now challenged with finding them. This makes Klombo's leaked return a near guarantee.

HYPEX also revealed that Epic Games has updated the Mythic Web Shooters from Chapter 3 Season 1. They were a huge hit and many gamers were terribly upset to see them leave the game.

HYPEX @HYPEX Spiderman's Mythic was updated yesterday. They're reworking the Camera movement, they'll most likely return somehow at some point! Spiderman's Mythic was updated yesterday. They're reworking the Camera movement, they'll most likely return somehow at some point! https://t.co/nRelxjxJ1T

However, their return, in some capacity, does seem very likely. There is always a chance that they are being updated just for Creative mode, but that doesn't seem very likely. Especially when there are other leaks about Spider-Man characters coming to the game.

Chapter 3 Season 1 was the Spider-Man season, with Spider-Man landing in the battle pass and two Spider-Man: No Way Home skins being available in the Item Shop along with the new Green Goblin skin.

However, there is a reason to believe that a Miles Morales skin is on the way. Epic announced that they were adding 'friends and foes' of Spider-Man and there is still room for one more friend since they added Mary Jane.

Several in-game occurrences, including a line of dialog from The Prowler, hint at his arrival and the Web Shooters' return would be perfect to go with that.

May the 4th is Star Wars day and in the past, Fortnite has celebrated the same. Lightsabers were added back to the game files in Chapter 3 Season 1, so there is a good chance they are coming back for the celebration.

Lightsabers may also be returning to Fortnite(Image via Epic Games)

The alternative is for them to come back in Chapter 3 Season 3, which may be Star Wars themed and might have a Darth Vader Fortnite skin. Either way, something related to Star Wars is likely to arrive in the game very soon.

The end of this season may be chaotic. A leak suggests that the Imagined Order is working on a doomsday device that will likely help them turn the tide and win this war.

HYPEX @HYPEX According to Jonesy's challenges (noticed by @Egyptian_Leaker ), he asks you to "put recon cameras near Loot Lake" to "Get more info about IO's Doomsday Device" And in the last territories map stage we could see that the IO gets to keep Loot Late, we could get an event there According to Jonesy's challenges (noticed by @Egyptian_Leaker), he asks you to "put recon cameras near Loot Lake" to "Get more info about IO's Doomsday Device" And in the last territories map stage we could see that the IO gets to keep Loot Late, we could get an event there 👀 https://t.co/Q4TYH3b1sT

The rest of Chapter 3 Season 2 is set to be filled to the brim with content and will likely be a wild ride for Fortnite players.

