Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 live event may destroy parts of the map

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has been great so far, and a live event would certainly have been the ideal way to end it. However, the Imagined Order and The Seven are still busy preparing for their war, and it seems like there isn't a lot of 'event-worthy' content in the game.

Having said that, there are rumors that Chapter 3 Season 2 might begin with some sort of a cinematic live event (like Chapter 2 Season 6). Earthquakes have been quite frequent lately, and could possibly lead to some map changes as well.

On that note, here's what players can expect from a live event in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 could begin with a solo live event

First and foremost, it is important for players to comprehend the ongoing chaos on the map. The IO is using massive driller machines that are causing earthquakes on the map, resulting in landmarks being turned into sinkholes.

It all started with the Coffee Shop near Tilted Towers becoming a sinkhole. Ever since, two more sinkholes have appeared and they seem to have replaced the red house near Tilted Towers and Seven Outpost VI.

#Fortnite Hello Everyone!We took a break from tracking maps due to world event's but we ARE BACK UP AND RUNNING!When we were gone some sinkholes appeared.•The Red House Near Tilted• Seven Outpost VlWe will be updating y'all when Chapter 3 - Season 2! Hello Everyone! 👏We took a break from tracking maps due to world event's but we ARE BACK UP AND RUNNING!When we were gone some sinkholes appeared. •The Red House Near Tilted • Seven Outpost VlWe will be updating y'all when Chapter 3 - Season 2!#Fortnite https://t.co/7YtxkSLmYi

It is evident that the Imagined Order and Dr. Slone will leave no stone unturned in defeating The Seven this time. The organization has started destroying the outposts, and certainly wouldn't mind ruining the entire map to win their war.

This is why Chapter 3 Season 2 could potentially begin with a live event where Dr. Slone finally confronts loopers and The Seven. Participants might be able to witness more landmarks turning into sinkholes.

Maybe they’ll cause mass destruction to the Island, who knows.. With Chapter 3 - Season 1 ending in less that 2 weeks, what do you think the IO are up to?We’ve noticed that they’ve been drilling under the Island, causing Sinkholes..Maybe they’ll cause mass destruction to the Island, who knows.. With Chapter 3 - Season 1 ending in less that 2 weeks, what do you think the IO are up to? We’ve noticed that they’ve been drilling under the Island, causing Sinkholes.. Maybe they’ll cause mass destruction to the Island, who knows.. 👀

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 might feature the end of Tilted Towers

Many players seem to be fine with not having a live event in Chapter 3 Season 1. However, they're worried that the constant earthquakes might end up destroying Tilted Towers.

(via @/FortniteBR Another sinkhole has appeared! This time, it has destroyed the Seven Outpost northeast of Tilted Towers.These sinkholes seem to be forming around Tilted… what could it mean? Will the Towers be destroyed too? #Fortnite Chapter3 #Fortnite News(via @/FortniteBR Another sinkhole has appeared! This time, it has destroyed the Seven Outpost northeast of Tilted Towers.These sinkholes seem to be forming around Tilted… what could it mean? Will the Towers be destroyed too? 😬🏷 #Fortnite #FortniteChapter3 #FortniteNews (via @/FortniteBR https://t.co/GxzORhkfi7

As mentioned before, the earthquakes have primarily targeted landmarks near Tilted Towers, and the OG POI could be the next big target of the Imagined Order.

At the same time, Dr. Slone is trying to reincarnate the Cattus monster from Chapter 1. Accordingly, players can look forward to a new POI called Cattus Cave in Chapter 3 Season 2.

(1/2) Here's some content that was being worked on this season but still unfinished, most likely for S2:- Tanks- Cattus Cave- Tactical Sprint- Double Deagle- Jetpacks Chest- Clamber Mechanic- Tactical Overshield- Zeppelin (maybe IO NPCs)- Vehicle Mods: Armor & Turret(1/2)

Even if Fortnite doesn't include a live event at the beginning of Chapter 3 Season 2, players can still expect to receive several new features such as the Tactical Overshield, Tactical Sprint, Mythic Thermal AR, and drivable IO drillers.

