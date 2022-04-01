Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 new XP glitch discovered: Map code, how to perform, and more

Grinding XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is quite a daunting task. Gamers are struggling to make ends meet and get the points to rank up the tiers in the battle pass. Since many exclusive cosmetics are available, loopers are searching for methods to get XP faster in the game.

The best way to get XP rapidly is through Creative Maps, which allows gamers to exploit the system to get experience points. Recently, a new XP glitch map has been discovered by gamers.

This article will reveal all the details regarding the latest XP glitch map. It will help gamers get some quick points to rank up quickly in the battle pass.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 XP glitch map details revealed

Map Code

Each of these Creative Maps has separate codes to access them. The codes are quite important when it comes to the XP glitched maps as gamers should be accurate to access them.

The recently discovered XP glitch map is called 1v1 Build Fights, and the code to access it is 0004-9661-9415.

How to trigger the XP glitch in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

After accessing the map, gamers should perform certain actions to trigger the XP glitch. They must follow these steps accordingly to get the points credited to their accounts:

Step 1: Once the match starts, loopers will notice several weapons lying on the ground. They should pick a few of them, preferably the ones with a high fire rate. After collecting the guns, they should jump into the main arena that is situated below the lobby.

Step 2: After reaching the arena ground, players must build a structure up to the lobby. On the bottom right corner of the map lobby, gamers will notice a secret XP button. They must activate this button, and the XP will start getting credited to their accounts.

Step 3: Players should jump into the arena once again and head toward the Team 9 unit. At the back of this building, there is another secret XP button. Activating this will start the XP flow.

Step 4: The entire arena is filled with several buildings with their respective team numbers. The entrances to these buildings are accessible after a certain point in time. Once the timer has gone off, players should enter the building and start firing at the bed.

Step 5: Destroying the bed will grant a hefty amount of XP to the gamer's account. Since there are several buildings, players can get a huge amount of XP from it in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Edited by Shaheen Banu