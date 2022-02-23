Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 trailer leak: Real or a hoax?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is nearing its end date. 75% of the current season is almost over, and within less than a month, gamers will have to welcome the new season. The ongoing edition of the game will be getting its final major update in a few days, and loopers are pretty excited to see what Epic has in store for the last lap.

Amidst all the speculation regarding possible content updates for 19.40, gamers are also concerned about the upcoming season's trailers. Many videos are going across the internet, and players are concerned regarding their authenticity. This article will try to reveal if these trailers are genuine or fake.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 trailers are a hoax

The season's trailer in Fortnite reveals much of the storyline and the content updates that gamers will come across shortly. Hence, the trailer attracts several million gamers across the globe who wait ardently to see how the storyline proceeds.

With Chapter 3 Season 2 expected to hit the game in less than a month, everyone is eager to know how things will build up and how the lore will work out. Several videos have surfaced with catchy captions narrating a possible trailer for the upcoming season.

Even though some of these videos talk about leaks that gamers might see in Chapter 3 Season 2, most of them are fake and do not reveal anything regarding the next phase of Fortnite. The claims of having the next season's trailers are a hoax and should not be trusted.

The trailers of the game were first revealed through the official handles of Fortnite. Usually, they are announced before the release of the season, mainly before the game goes into downtime.

Since Chapter 3 Season 2 is expected to be released on March 19, gamers can be sure that the official trailer will be revealed during that time.

How are things unfolding this season?

The developers have done a decent job in maintaining a progressing storyline this season. The IO have found their way onto the island and have set up several outposts. The Seven have already tracked the IO's activity but are yet to retaliate.

Paradigm is finally returning to the island and will assist the Scientist. It seems that both parties are gearing up for the ultimate face-off. It wouldn't be surprising if the season-ending event focuses on a tussle between the two factions.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar