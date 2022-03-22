Where to find IO Envelopes in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

There is a lot going on around the island as the IO returned to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 2. Building has been disabled, tanks and blimps have taken over, and Dr. Slone has returned as a boss.

The war between the Imagined Order and The Seven gets even more intense as the flipside is now compromised. IO has taken over the majority of the island and has made sure that loopers can no longer build. However, The Seven plans to spoil the Order's secret plans in order to defeat them.

To resume building and take over territory from IO, The Imagined, one of the Sisters, has a military plan, and only Loopers can help her. The first stage of her plan is to find IO Envelopes in Chapter 3 Season 2.

IO Envelopes location in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

There are six IO hotspots across the map that contain the IO Envelopes. They are located under the blimps and not inside them. Players only need three envelopes to complete the quest, and they can find them all in a single location.

However, based on hot drops, storm circles, and the Battle Bus route, one might need to know all the locations where the IO Envelopes in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 are available.

IO Envelope locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players can head to either of the following 6 locations to grab the top-secret IO envelopes:

Tilted Towers Daily Bugle Rocky Reels Condo Canyon Coney Crossroads Covert Cavern

How to get the top-secret IO Envelopes in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

The top-secret IO Envelopes that The Imagined needs are all located in IO hotspots. They are protected by IO guards and are extremely difficult to procure. However, players only need three of these to unlock the next challenge from The Imagined.

Unfortunately, Blimps are one of the latest additions to the map, and players are extremely excited to see what's inside them. Therefore, landing inside one would be a huge mistake if one is looking for the IO Envelopes.

Instead, players should wait out the first zone and then approach the ground beneath the Blimps in the locations mentioned above. The top-secret plans will be scattered around these bases, and players can find them on top of shining boxes.

One has to be very careful while getting these top-secret plans as they are guarded by Tanks and IO NPCs. However, once procured, they can reveal the next part of The Imagined's mystery plan.

