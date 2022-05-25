Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 XP glitch is helping players level up faster

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is coming to a close very soon. One of the most action-packed seasons in the game's history has a little over a week left. June 3 should be the first day of Chapter 3 Season 3, which is highly anticipated.

With the onset of the new season, the cosmetics, challenges and most other things go away. That most notably includes items on the battle pass that will no longer be obtainable. More specifically, all selectable styles are no longer unlockable once the season ends.

Selectable style for Doctor Strange (Image via NOOB NOOB FRUIT on YouTube)

For this reason, it's very important to continue grinding and collecting XP until the very last day. Doctor Strange's new styles are only available for a short time.

Challenges can help with XP, but many have turned to XP glitches. Here's one that players have discovered that's helping them level up at a much higher rate.

Fortnite XP glitch is helping people level up in Chapter 3 Season 2

XP glitches have popped up at various points throughout the season. They will continue to do so each and every season until the game ends. Getting levels through traditional methods can be a bit of a slog, so players will always find a glitch or XP map to help them.

This Creative map is 2962-6255-5925. It should be titled 1v1 Build Fight. It should be a private match, unless players want to actually play and fight someone, but that won't grant much XP.

The map will initially put them inside a room with two options. There are two different rifts, one to enter and the other to exit. The exit rift will take players to where they need to go.

That will transport them to a large, black platform that has a few things on it. In the corner, there is something marked "Spectator" and that's where players need to go.

Behind that, they should build up with 10 ramps. The next step is to place one floor out from the ramp. Players should see the screen turn blue for just a moment. Once that happens, the next step is to emote. It doesn't matter what emote.

This will ultimately transport players into a room that is trying to lead them somewhere. The treasure map direction effect will be on the player, but that doesn't matter because Fortnite XP should be rolling in at that point.

Players will continue earning XP until it stops, which requires them to do another emote after exiting through the rift. In the opposite corner as the "Spectator," there are weapons all over the ground.

Geerzy @Geerzy



Over 50k for only 1 kill... (average is 5k) I don't know the exact way Fortnite Creative XP is calibrated but DANG do you get a lot when using a new account!Over 50k for only 1 kill...(average is 5k) I don't know the exact way Fortnite Creative XP is calibrated but DANG do you get a lot when using a new account! 😳Over 50k for only 1 kill...😅 (average is 5k) https://t.co/dqBJDsqIRa

From the very corner, Fortnite players need to place five floors out. Turn to the right and place five more floors. After that, turn left and do the same. The same blue effect should occur.

Players can emote and be transported to the same room, earning Fortnite XP once again. Since this is an XP glitch, Epic Games could patch it at any time or ban the map. However, at the time of writing, everything works fine.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul