Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass leaked: Darth Vader, Indiana Jones, and more showcased

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is nearing its end, rounding off what has been one of the most action-packed and different seasons in the game in early June. With just a little over a week left, many players are peeking ahead at the next season, despite the fact that the live event looks to be a huge game-changer. With a few leaks about what to expect being revealed, Chapter 3 Season 3 is looking exciting.

There have been plenty of leaks about skins and characters coming next season. Darth Vader has long been leaked to be in the Battle Pass, but a new leak has potentially surfaced, showcasing what is essentially the entire Battle Pass.

The leaker states that there's a good chance it's fake, but if not, it would be an absolutely wild Battle Pass. Here's what was shown off in the potential leak.

Fortnite Battle Pass screen may have been leaked

If this leak is to be believed, the Battle Pass for Chapter 3 Season 3 will be one of the best ever. Two key characters, Darth Vader and Indiana Jones are featured.

KAPIX97 @KAPIX97 Possible leak! Battle pass for season 3 chapter 3. This is not 100% confirmed and could be a fake #Fortnite #Fortnite leak Possible leak! Battle pass for season 3 chapter 3. This is not 100% confirmed and could be a fake #Fortnite #Fortniteleak https://t.co/ZbenzOaLIr

Darth Vader has been leaked for a long time, and many leakers are quite certain that he will be on the Battle Pass. Having Darth Vader as the top skin would make the most sense as he is one of the most iconic characters in media history and would drive Battle Pass sales through the roof.

Though not at the same level of popularity, Indiana Jones can make a similar boast. Indiana Jones is perhaps the most infamous explorer ever. His presence in the Fortnite Battle Pass would also see skyrocketing sales.

Fortnite News 💥 @FortniteBR



This information comes from Confirmed: Indiana Jones will also be coming to Fortnite in Season 3!This information comes from @TaborTimeYT , who claims the crossover has been in the works for a long time. #Fortnite Confirmed: Indiana Jones will also be coming to Fortnite in Season 3!This information comes from @TaborTimeYT, who claims the crossover has been in the works for a long time. #Fortnite https://t.co/HaIs3kePbC

The leak comes from a very popular content creator, Tabor Hill, who was the first to find out and secretly announce that Doctor Strange would be the current season's Battle Pass skin. If he was right about that, then there is a good chance of Indiana Jones arriving next season.

However, there's one thing to consider about this new Battle Pass "leak." Both Indiana Jones and Darth Vader would be considered mega collaborations. They would ordinarily both be top skins in the pass.

This makes both of their inclusions in the pass less likely. Fortnite would stand to make a lot more money by selling both of them in the Item Shop.

Instead of getting two iconic skins for 950 V-Bucks (or about $10), players would have to spend 1,500 V-Bucks on just one of the skins. Their cosmetics would cost more, too.

Skin concept (Image via GillyJWG on YouTube)

They're both popular enough that people would buy them no matter what. That's why it seems unlikely that Epic Games will put them both in the battle pass. Considering that the leaker doubts the authenticity of the information themselves, it's highly likely that the leak is fake.

However, the "Assemble Snap" part does seem authentic since there is no way of telling what kind of customizable cosmetic Fortnite might have this time around.

Fortunately, Fortnite gamers only need to wait about nine days or so to find out. The season should begin around June 3, 2022.

Edited by Danyal Arabi