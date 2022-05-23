What to expect from the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is nearing its end, which has led fans to ponder what's coming next. Last season, the Battle Pass had Spider-Man, while the current one had Doctor Strange.

With Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War running all the way through to September 2022, it's hard to rule out the possibility of more Marvel-themed skins. The only question is who?

Although Wolverine and other characters such as Hawkeye and Spider-Man adorn the comic book covers, they've already been featured in-game. Furthermore, with numerous skins being made available by redeeming codes, it's unlikely that their additional styles will be Battle Pass exclusives.

While some conclusions can be drawn based on speculation, they may or may not come to fruition. Nevertheless, here are a few possible skins that may grace the Battle Pass in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

Character skins that can be expected in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass

1) Darth Vader

Fortnite News 💥 @FortniteBR A folder named "C3S3_VADER" was spotted in today's Unreal Engine broadcast, suggesting we could see a Darth Vader Outfit in the future! #Fortnite A folder named "C3S3_VADER" was spotted in today's Unreal Engine broadcast, suggesting we could see a Darth Vader Outfit in the future! #Fortnite https://t.co/AMSia0Plee

Darth Vader is all but confirmed as a skin that's coming to Fortnite next season. The only question is, where? Will he be an item shop cosmetic or part of the Battle Pass? Since this is a huge collaboration, he'll most likely be part of the Battle Pass.

Furthermore, with the Obi-Wan Kenobi series streaming from May 27, Disney and Epic Games are in the clear to have an in-game collaboration as the new season starts. Also, since Obi-Wan was added in as an item shop skin, it's unlikely that Darth Vader will follow suit. Given his stature, he'll likely be getting the 'BR' treatment.

2) Indiana Jones

Fortnite News 💥 @FortniteBR



This information comes from Confirmed: Indiana Jones will also be coming to Fortnite in Season 3!This information comes from @TaborTimeYT , who claims the crossover has been in the works for a long time. #Fortnite Confirmed: Indiana Jones will also be coming to Fortnite in Season 3!This information comes from @TaborTimeYT, who claims the crossover has been in the works for a long time. #Fortnite https://t.co/HaIs3kePbC

Donald Mustard's love for pop culture is as deep as Fortnite's lore. Due to this, his long-term goal is to slowly add icons from the past as skins in the game. When it comes to iconic figures, Indiana Jones is synonymous with adventure and exploration.

Since he's a big deal, it's unlikely that he will be added to the item shop. Furthermore, it’s well documented in Fortnite that larger-than-life collaborations are always part of the Battle Pass. With Indiana Jones being one of the largest out there, it's safe to assume that he will be in tier 100.

3) Peter Griffin

polaq 🐈 @polaqwym IN ONE OF THE FORTNITE CLIPS THEY SHOWED IN THE UNREAL ENGINE 5 STREAM YOU CAN SEE A FOLDER CALLED FAMILY GUY AND DOOM IN THE CINEMATIC SEQUENCE



LMAO? IN ONE OF THE FORTNITE CLIPS THEY SHOWED IN THE UNREAL ENGINE 5 STREAM YOU CAN SEE A FOLDER CALLED FAMILY GUY AND DOOM IN THE CINEMATIC SEQUENCELMAO? https://t.co/XgX1NsP2aH

Having Peter Griffin from Family Guy in the game has been a long-running gag. To keep up with the joke, the developers even added the name of the files to troll data miners in Chapter 2. However, this time around, when his name appeared in the Unreal Engine 5 livestream, things seemed different.

With Epic Games and Disney forming a tighter bond as business partners, having Peter Griffin in-game could become a reality. To put things into perspective, if Rick and Morty can be added to the Metaverse, adding the Family Guy cast is no longer a pipe dream. However, readers should take this speculation with a grain of salt.

4) Black Captain America

Of all the MCU characters featured on the Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War covers, Captain America, aka The Falcon, is the only one missing from the game. Although the honor of the title falls upon Isaiah Bradley, the skin featured in-game is likely to be modeled after Sam Wilson.

Taking into consideration that Epic Games has been actively adding characters from the MCU in-game, Captain America may just be featured on the Battle Pass. Although it's a stretch, the idea shouldn't be pushed aside, as Spider-Man and Doctor Strange skins also started as mere rumors and speculation.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Danyal Arabi